Deontay Wilder had an out-of-body experience in first loss at 42-0

Heavyweight puncher Deontay Wilder had an out-of-body experience when losing for the first time in his career at 42-0.

When attempting to assure fans he’s not trying to make any excuses, Wilder wanted to explain his crushing defeat to Tyson Fury back in February 2020.

Wilder took some time away from the media after losing to Fury in seven rounds at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. He returned with hellfire for Fury in the form of several accusations of cheating.

When resurfacing for an interview with the Premier Boxing Champions Podcast, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ vowed to return with a vengeance.

Deontay Wilder suffers first loss at 42-0

He also played down his previous claims as a trilogy with Fury had a contract. Wilder came back fully armed for the third meeting. However, it was a case of damage control when Wilder seemed to deflect some of the blame onto how he felt himself.

Speaking about the loss, Wilder reiterated that something was off on fight night.

“The sound of the first bell, it was like I wasn’t even there, for real,” explained Wilder to PBC Podcast. “I don’t know how to explain it. I just wasn’t there.

“That’s all I can tell you. I just wasn’t there. My whole body. Everything.

“But it’s going to be alright. Everything is going to be alright. Trust me. I’m just looking forward to getting back in there.

“I’ll do what I got to do. I don’t want to say too much. I don’t want people to feel like I’m making any excuses or anything like that.

“I’m happy. You know, I’m in full health. I’m coming back stronger than ever,” he added.

Everybody loves a comeback

Before the Fury loss, which ended a remarkable 43-fight undefeated run, he was recognized as the top heavyweight in the world.

What fans love more than most is a comeback, though. When he returned to his old ways for the third fight with Fury, Wilder again found love from the fans.

Fury is still riding the crest of a wave following an astonishing comeback to the ring three years out. Wilder, for his part, won’t have to wait that long for a fourth opportunity.

A WBC eliminator with Andu Ruiz Jr. is slated for the spring, with the winner mandated to battle Fury for the coveted green and gold belt.

The stakes are high.

