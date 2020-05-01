Eddie Hearn branded ‘daft sausage’ for Fury vs Joshua Saudi Arabia plan

WBN Staff

📸 Mikey Williams / Mark Robinson

Fury vs Joshua – British fans have become enraged as promoter Eddie Hearn has reiterated plans to stage Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

A multi-million-pound offer has reportedly be lodged to host what will be the first undisputed heavyweight unification in two decades.

Talks are yet to get underway officially between Hearn and Top Rank promoter Bob Arum, who looks after Fury’s stateside affairs.

WBN spoke to Arum late on Thursday after previously chatting to the Hall of Famer earlier in the week.

Arum did clarify Fury facing Joshua was the only fight he’d consider taking place outside of the United States. Although the 88-year-old did add that both sides were yet to make contact.

Hearn has apparently launched a bid regardless and wants to wave enough money in Fury’s face to entice the WBC ruler into the clash.

But there is one MASSIVE problem with Hearn’s blueprint for Fury vs Joshua. The UK public wants the bout at Wembley Stadium.

'Could a deal be struck for Wilder and Pulev to step aside? Absolutely.' Eddie Hearn reveals that offers have been made to stage Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury abroad but insists official talks have not begun…🥊 Watch the #SkyBoxingShow live on Sky Sports News! pic.twitter.com/8sXWHLqUFX — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 1, 2020

They are hopeful of another 90,000 plus battle between the two best British heavyweights of the current era. Building on from Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko, which took place three years ago this week.

Despite a string of comments dead against Fury vs Joshua taking place anywhere else but their homeland, Hearn is aiming to maximize profits by taking the pair away from the UK punters.

Needless to say, Hearn has been the target of disappointed Brits for his trouble.

One standout quip said: “Ere, @EddieHearn, you daft sausage, we don’t want Fury/Joshua in Saudi. We can wait,” eluding to the fact that the coronavirus may be to blame for the Matchroom boss looking at the Middle East.

WBN can confirm this is simply not the reason. It’s purely down to the money involved – and there’s a lot of it on offer from the Saudi investors.

Joshua fought Andy Ruiz Jr. in Diriyah last December, where Hearn promised those who were so welcoming to him that another huge event would be brought back in 2020.

COVID-19 has decimated the calendar, although Hearn wants to try and keep his promise and get Fury vs Joshua over the line before 2021.

Arum may be on board if the numbers make sense, although the two opponents with separate contracts to battle Fury and Joshua may not be so welcoming.

Kubrat Pulev has signed on to fight Joshua next, whilst Fury already had an agreement in place for the third collision with Deontay Wilder.

It all seems a mess at the moment and could face a lot of hurdles in order to get the green light.

Loyal British fans are no doubt vehemently opposed to it.







