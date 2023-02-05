Undisputed: Amanda Serrano bloodbath, Alycia Baumgardner wins

Top female competitor Amanda Serrano heads into a rematch with Katie Taylor as a seven-weight and undisputed world champion.

The Puerto Rican defeated Mexican Erika Cruz by unanimous decision and was proclaimed undisputed at featherweight on Saturday in New York.

Both female warriors went out to look for victory, exchanging and connecting blows throughout an Intense and great fight.

Amanda Serrano

Amanda prevailed with her combinations, and in the last rounds, she began to fight with more intelligence using distance, coming on strong as her finale flourished.

The Judges saw the match 98-92, 98-92, and 97-93 in favor of Serrano.

The two champions threw nearly a thousand punches each, a reflection of the firestorm, plus sheer willpower.

Amanda retained her WBC, WBO, and IBF belts while she wrested the WBA from Erika Amanda improved her record to 44-2-1, 30 KOs; Erika lost for the first time in almost seven years, leaving with a history of 15-2-0, 3 KO’s.

Alycia Baumgardner

In the co-feature, American Alycia Baumgardner became the Undisputed champion of the super featherweight division.

She defeated France`s Elhem Mekhaled by unanimous decision to build on her triumph over Mikaela Mayer in London.

Alycia always took the initiative, landing the most power shots, so much so that she sent Mekhaled to the canvas twice in the third round, creating a significant advantage.

The Judges’ scores were: 99-89, 99-89, and 98-90 in favor of the clear winner, the ultra-talented Baumgardner.

With this victory, Baumgardner improved her record to 14-1, with seven knockouts, while Mekhaled dropped to 15-2, 3 knockouts.

Skye Nicolson

Australian Skye Nicolson defeated Spanish Tania Álvarez by unanimous decision conquering the Silver featherweight World Boxing Council title.

The Judges`scorecards were 98-92, 97-93, and 100-90.

Skye now has an unbeaten record of six wins after another impressive performance this weekend. Tania is left with seven wins, one KO, and one loss.

