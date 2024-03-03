Jake Paul accused of ‘delaying cancelation to avoid empty arena’

Jake Paul won his fight in Puerto Rico by a predictable first-round knockout against a nothing opponent in an event that ended in farcical circumstances.

The YouTuber was forced to cancel the main event just before the ring walk as headliner Amanda Serrano wasn’t medically cleared to fight.

An eye injury reportedly suffered 36 hours before ended any chances of entertaining a home crowd in Puerto Rico. The late nature of the announcement was a shock to many.

In a gesture due to the untimely delay in confirming Serrano couldn’t fight, Paul and his MVP team offered full refunds. Impressively, MVP also said they would honor Nina Meinke’s paycheck.

Jake Paul’s main event was called off

“Amanda Serrano has unfortunately been declared medically unfit to fight tonight by the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission due to an eye injury she sustained yesterday. She is devastated that she won’t be able to perform in front of her hometown fans. But despite wanting to go out and put on a show, the Commission said there was no way she could fight with her eye in its current condition.

“This decision equally affects Nina Meinke, and MVP will pay her fight purse in full.

“MVP and Amanda would like to apologize to everyone in attendance, and the company will provide full refunds for all those seeking it. Details will follow on the ticket refund process.

“Amanda is proud of the way her fellow MVP teammates have competed tonight; she appreciates the love and support of her fans and hopes to return to the ring soon.”

Amanda Serrano cancelation

Despite the Kum Ba Yah sailing off into the sunset vibes, Paul took heavy criticism from some and others inside the arena. Some patrons said the arena was already half empty before Serrano’s fight. Others accused Paul of delaying the cancelation so he didn’t have to compete with no crowd.

“As a Puerto Rican, I can’t believe that she let herself be used by Jake Paul to promote his fight. Had they announced this yesterday, the arena would’ve been empty for his fight, which I imagine they didn’t want. Wasted my people’s time and money,” said one.

Another added: “Bless Amanda – she looked devastated, and at least everyone will get a full refund. I think it probably could have been canceled before fight night, but they didn’t want it to be empty for the Jake Paul fight, so they left us hanging.”

A third stated: “Crazy how they knew 36 hours ago but didnt tell the fans so Jake Paul wouldn’t look bad with a half-empty arena.”

One fan who witnessed the size of the crowd before the fight was called off added: “So basically, you all knew it wasn’t going to be a main event, to begin with! How the hell are the stands empty like that, and we just learned there wouldn’t be a fight?

Another said: “There are so many empty seats in this Jake Paul fight right now,” an hour before the Serrano bout was scrapped.

