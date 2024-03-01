Christopher Diaz returns to action in Puerto Rico this weekend

Junior lightweight contender Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz returns to the ring Saturday, March 2 to face once-beaten Headley Scott at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The ten round super featherweight contest is for the WBA Continental Latin America championship and takes place on the undercard of undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano’s title defense against Nina Meinke.

Action kicks off at 4:30 PM ET live on DAZN YouTube channel, with the main card kicking off at 7 pm on DAZN.

Living in Orlando and a native of Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, Diaz is 27-4 with 17 wins by knockout. The former two-time world title challenger is known for his fan-friendly style and is regarded among boxing’s most exciting fighters. He’ll return from a 22-month layoff and do so against a hungry opponent looking for a career-defining victory.

Born in Brooklyn, NY and residing in Jonesboro, GA, Scott’s an outstanding 18-1 with 12 KO’s. A pro since 2014, Scott scored most of his knockouts within two rounds.

Amaury Piedra of Boxlab Promotions said “we are thrilled to have Chris return to the ring after his time off. He had a medical issue to deal with, but the time off has been great for him. After so many tough fights against the likes of Navarrette and Dogboe he is feeling fresh and better than ever.

This is just the first step in his journey towards once again challenging and winning a world title in the 130 pound division.

The fact that we can showcase him in Puerto Rico in front of his many fans is great! We thank our partners at Most Valuable Promotions for this opportunity.”