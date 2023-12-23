Amanda Serrano returns to Puerto Rico on March 2 over 12 x 3

Unified featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano will make her long-awaited return to Puerto Rico vs. IBF mandatory challenger Nina Meinke.

The event occurs on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the legendary Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico, live globally on DAZN.

Serrano’s clash marks her first fight in Puerto Rico since becoming undisputed champion. A sellout crowd is expected to honor her as Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed world boxing champion, male or female.

Amanda Serrano returns March 2

Serrano will fight for the second time over twelve three-minute rounds, the men’s championship standard. Serrano defends her unified IBF, WBO, WBA, IBO, and Ring Magazine featherweight world titles.

In a true commitment to change for women’s boxing, Serrano recently vacated her WBC title, as the sanctioning body does not support women’s choice for the length of fight.

Co-headlining alongside Serrano will be Jake Paul fresh off his first-round KO of professional boxer Andre August.

Making his global debut will be MVP’s latest signee, multi-talented featherweight boxer, actor, and model Javon “Wanna” Walton.

Also competing on Serrano vs. Meinke will be Serrano’s first two signed Puerto Rican fighters, WBO junior flyweight world champion Jonathan Gonzalez and super flyweight sensation Krystal Rosado.

“It is absolutely a dream come true to fight and headline at home at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, and it is my biggest honor to have been the first-ever undisputed champion, male or female, from our beautiful island,” said Serrano.

“I’m excited to prove my greatness and make history again in the ring at the Choliseo over 12, three-minute rounds. Thank you to the IBF, WBO, WBA, IBO, and Ring Magazine, Most Valuable Promotions, and my team for making this possible.

“A special thank you to Jake Paul, who gave me an opportunity to fight as his co-main many times and allowed me to show my skills to the world. I am honored to have Jake as my co-main for the first time.”

Jake Paul co-features

Paul said: “Fighting for the first time at home in Puerto Rico alongside one of the greatest fighters ever, Amanda Serrano, promises to be the event of a lifetime.

“I’m honored to be the co-main event on Amanda’s homecoming card, and I could not be more excited to bring this historic event to Puerto Rico as I continue my path to becoming a world champion.”

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, December 27th at 9:00am ET on Ticketera.com.

A kickoff press conference will be held on Thursday, January 18th in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico as part of the Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián. The press conference will feature all of the star athletes from the event.