Adrien Broner had a Problem: Volume 1 – Bankruptcy

Former boxing champion Adrien Broner listed the twenty problems he’s overcome ahead of his return to action on February 25. World Boxing News begins the countdown with number one – bankruptcy.

Broner took to social media to break down every obstacle overcome during his problematic time when his career was reduced to a part-time capacity.

As he listed the lengthy setbacks, Broner offered fans an insight into his current level of determination.

“Nothing can break me. I will end this journey on top. I will change the narrative of my story starting February 25,” vowed the four-weight ruler.

Adrien Broner’s Bankruptcy

During a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court case in Cleveland, Ohio, Broner pleaded poverty after a judge ordered him to pay an $830,000 settlement.

The 2018 civil court judgment got contested by Broner, who stated he “only has $13 in his bank account.”

Honorable Judge Nancy Margaret Russo then asked Broner about several Instagram posts showing off bundles of cash, which he stated were not his to spend.

“[They belong to] My friends,” Broner told Russo .” I have rich friends. [like] Gervonta Davis, [and Premier Boxing Champions adviser] Al Haymon, [plus Showtime Sports President] Stephen Espinoza.

“I [also] got a fight on January 16. After the fight, I can pay them.”

Broner has a big heart

He added: “Listen, I got a big heart, and when I did have money, everybody asked me for money/ I gave it to them. Now they see that I need help.”

Russo had none of it then and told Broner in no uncertain terms that he “has continually defied every court order I’ve given” and that “the jig is up today.”

It’s unknown whether Broner could pay the amount in the time that has since surpassed as he did fight in 2021. That purse would have gone a long way to clearing that debt.

Thanks to a new deal with Black Prime, Broner could once again enjoy a lavish lifestyle moving forward. In addition, to do this, he must stay in shape and busy in the ring.

A fight scheduled this month is a winnable start for Broner. It all begins with the unheralded Michael Williams Jr.

After that, he will have to significantly improve his opposition to gain interest for more significant purses over his four-bout deal.

He may be a broke Adrien Broner now, but money will be made in the coming months. Victory is imperative in three weeks.

