Manny Pacquiao offer denied as Terence Crawford makes moves

World Boxing News can reveal that boxing legend Manny Pacquiao never received an offer to fight WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford on BLK Prime.

Crawford vs Pacquiao, a much-talked-about 147-pound clash for some years, won’t be happening on the newly formed Pay Per View streaming service.

Manny Pacquiao vs Terence Crawford

That’s according to Pacquiao’s right-hand man Sean Gibbons who said, “because they did not” when asked about the possibility of a big-money approach.

Pacquiao is being linked to a full professional fight. That’s despite retiring in 2021 as an ongoing legal battle with Paradigm Sports continues to make headlines.

Paradigm threatened Pacquiao with financial ruin. They’ll enforce it for the time it takes the Filipino master to pay debts they say he owes for breach of contract.

“Manny’s days of thumbing his nose at our contractual rights are almost at an end,” former partner Audie Attar stated.

“We have an overwhelming case against him. We look forward to justice being served.

“The court has already entered an order stating that Pacquiao is deemed to have admitted that he breached his contract with Paradigm. This is due to his consistent violation of court orders. And that Paradigm has suffered more than $20 million in damages.

“If any promoters, managers, fighters, or broadcasting networks are considering entering into an agreement with Manny before the trial, they are now on notice. Paradigm will immediately commence an action against them for tortious interference with the contract.

“We will seek both an injunction and damages.”

Despite the ongoing legal challenge, Pacquiao signed with RIZIN in Japan. He will face a kickboxer or martial artist on a card in the future.

Floyd Mayweather has also fought with the same company. If Pacquiao has to pay the money back, his career rival is another possibility.

Any fight with Floyd, exhibition or not, would generate more than enough cash to cover the Paradigm lawsuit.

Crawford vs Ortiz Jr.

Meanwhile, Crawford is in the spotlight again. Over the weekend, he posed with Golden Boy heads Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins.

Crawford went to Golden Boy headquarters. Fans were subsequently told ‘big things’ were ‘brewing’ with the Pound for Pound star.

A possible fight with Vergil Ortiz Jr. – the number one rated WBO contender, and mandatory challenger could be next in line for Crawford.

Despite ties with Black Prime, it’s understood that Crawford remains a free agent. “Bud” can negotiate with any network he desires.

If Golden Boy and DAZN come up with a massive offer, there’s no doubt Crawford vs Ortiz will be on the cards.

That news won’t please Errol Spence Jr., who wanted a substantial undisputed unification. Spence is set to battle Keith Thurman instead.

