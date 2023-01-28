Julio Cesar Chavez curbed addictions for revenge after 89-0 defeat

Boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez says he stopped his drug and alcohol addictions to avenge his loss to Frankie Randall.

Chavez lost to Randall for the first time in his career after going ninety fights undefeated [89-0 with one draw] up to 1994.

Almost twenty-nine years to the day, Chavez dropped his seemingly invincible record to Randall via a split decision at the MGM Grand.

Discussing his bid for revenge in the rematch four months later, Chavez spoke to Jesse Vargas on his podcast. By the time Randall took his ‘0,’ Chavez was already in the grips of terrible habits outside the ring.

Julio Cesar Chavez’s 89-0 record

“There are opponents that are complicated for us. The truth is that for me,” Chavez told Vargas. “Frankie Randall’s style was always complicated for me.

“Even in the third fight, because in the second fight, even though I beat him, the truth is that if it weren’t for the headbutt, no one knows how it would have gone for me because I was already exhausted.

“Honestly, in that fight, I had prepared like never before. My addiction was already very far along. But I stopped for a bit there because I had lost. I wanted to avenge my loss.

“I stopped [my addictions] a bit, even though my addiction was already very advanced. But I stopped a bit. I tried to stop a bit from taking back my title. That’s how it went.

“I think I went a bit too far. I prepared so well that I went into the fight over-trained. In the second round, I felt that my arms were already falling.

“Fortunately, thank God, based on pure experience, I took the fight. I had another fight against him in Mexico City, where I already knew his style. There, I beat him more easily.”

Cinco de Mayo revenge

Chavez avenged his defeat on Cinco de Mayo weekend. The Mexican legend boxed countless times on that date over his incredible career.

The former three-weight World king discussed how it felt to fight for his people in Las Vegas.

“It’s an extraordinary day for all Mexicans,” said Chavez. “I fought many times in May representing all Mexicans.

“It’s something very, very special, something wonderful feeling the love, the support from all the Mexican Americans that lived in the United States.

“Above all, the Mexicans are the ones who support other Mexicans who go and triumph in the United States.

“For them, it’s something great that one can represent them. I always tried to represent them in the best way.

“Fortunately, I gained their respect, but above all, I won the love of the people. Nobody can take it away from me.

“They were great. They were huge for me because I always had the support of all the Mexicans that moved there.”

On his Cinco de Mayo record over the years, Chavez concluded: “I don’t even remember anymore if I won or lost. I think I won more than I lost!

“The one thing I’m left with is the joy I gave the Mexicans there.

“The euphoria with which they received me, they presented me, and they followed me. I always have that.”

