Deontay Wilder refuses to relive Billy Joe Saunders ‘Nandos-Gate’

Boxing superstar Deontay Wilder turned down the chance to discuss his infamous Nando’s incident with British fighter Billy Joe Saunders.

The pair had a run-in at a popular food chain a few years back that made headlines then. But as Wilder spoke about his return to action this spring with Manny Pacquiao’s right-hand man Sean Gibbons, he flat-out shut it down.

Brokering the subject inadvertently, Gibbons shouted, “Bombsquad!” – on the clip.

Wilder responds: “Don’t be saying that because I’m here now.”

But Gibbons then went off on a tangent about when he and Wilder spent some time together in Ireland. Wilder flew over to watch Tyson Fury fighting Francesco Pianeta in Belfast.

Fury won a drab ten-round decision to seal a blockbuster Pay Per View against Wilder at the beginning of 2018 on Showtime PPV.

The weekend was more famous for an incident at the local Nandos than Fury’s bout, as it came before the Wilder Pay-Per-View was made official.

They did go head-to-head at Windsor Park. However, fans still didn’t believe Fury would accept the fight after three years away. He did, and the rest is history.

‘Nandos-Gate’

But regarding the Nandos scenario, Saunders had aired some strong views about Wilder at that time on social media. They were out to eat before the big fight night went down.

Despite wanting to shake the American’s hand inside the restaurant, Saunders was tentative. He had every right to be as Wilder got an epiphany and recalled what Saunders had said about him.

Confronting BJS about slandering his name, the Briton admitted bad-mouthing Wilder. But rather than stick around, Saunders threw a member of Wilder’s team’s chicken dinner at the wall and ran away.

A hilarious video of Saunders, a world champion at the time, sprinting out of the chicken shop still exists today.

However, when asked by Elie Seckbach to relive the moment, Wilder refused during the chat with Gibbons and trainer Malik Scott.

Seckbach asked: “What happened in Ireland?”

Belfast incident

Gibbons responded: “We were in Ireland and watched the Fury fight. We were in the [Nando’s], and that’s when all that [chicken and] stuff got thrown.”

Wilder looked a little embarrassed and stated: “I lost a friendship over that too. Because he [the friend] felt like, ‘oh, just don’t worry about it [what Sauders said].’

“But he doesn’t understand where I come from as a black man. But to see some serious stuff being done. I had nothing to do with it.

“That ain’t got nothing to do with me. I’m receiving the punishment, and I come in peace because you don’t know who I am and who comes with me physically and spiritually. But I’ll leave that there.”

Seckbach tried to get Wilder to elaborate on what took place. Wilder wouldn’t budge on recounting his version.

“I’m just going to leave it at that,” concluded the knockout artist.

They later embraced for a photo inside the stadium, where Wilder told Frank Warren: “It’s all good, baby,” with his arm around Saunders.

Something still irks Wilder to this day, though.

