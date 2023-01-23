WBO threatens to strip Josh Taylor if no injury evidence is provided

Josh Taylor has been ordered to provide evidence of injury, having postponed a fight with Jack Catterall for a second time.

Initially, Taylor had to push the event back due to a Pay Per View clash. Since then, the Scot has picked up an injury.

“The Tartan Tornado” was present at the same hotel as the BOXXER fighters over the weekend for Chris Eubank Jr. vs Liam Smith. WBN witnessed Taylor with a visible limp.

The WBO wants Taylor to prove he is injured so they can delay his title defense rematch with Catterall.

The event was going to be announced today to take place on March 4. BOXXER sent out information to the media.

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall II postponed

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Monday’s planned major fight Press Conference has now been postponed,” BOXXER told World Boxing News.

“We apologize to any media who had made plans to attend. We will share news of a rearranged diary date at a later time. No further updates will be issued until then.”

The World Boxing Organization wrote to Taylor’s US promoter Bob Arum outlining what they expect from their super lightweight champion.

They said: “Dear Mr. Arum: Please be advised that on January 21, 2023, reports surfaced that the fighter suffered a tear plantar fascia.

“This forced the postponement of his previously scheduled title defense against Jack Catterall. The fight was to occur on March 4, 2023, at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom.

“Therefore, considering the foregoing, Mr. Taylor is hereby ordered to submit within the next five days upon issuance of this notice. We require a detailed medical explanation of his injury, findings, and recovery prognosis. We also need his orthopedic specialist’s opinion on when he will be physically and medically cleared to compete and return to active competition.

Stripped of WBO belt

“Failure to comply with this order will result in Mr. Taylor waiving all rights. His rights [as a champion] with the Committee proceeding per WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.

“Lastly, the WBO World Championship Committee reserves its right to issue all necessary rulings, helpful and convenient to accomplish the purposes and policies. It’s intent of the WBO Rules and Regulations of World Championship Contests, including serving the best interests of the WBO Jr. Welterweight Division.

Taylor has already been stripped or relinquished the WBC, WBA, and IBF belts. Catterall could face an alternative opponent for the vacant title if the WBO isn’t satisfied with Taylor’s explanation.

At present, Teofimo Lopez is the number one ranked with the WBO. The former undisputed ruler at lightweight would be next in line to face Catterall.

Follow experienced boxing writer Phil Jay on Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.