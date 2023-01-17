Adrien Broner swaps 6-loss for 12-loss opponent in row over $35k

Adrien Broner has a much easier job on paper after replacing Hank Lundy for Ivan Redkach in a promotional row regarding a $35,000 payment.

Broner had been locked in to face Redkach for weeks. Even a press conference happened, and the pair posed beside each other in the promotion.

However, a few days ago, rumbles began that something untoward was going on with Redkach.

The Ukrainian began putting out cryptic messages over the fight. Before long, the six-loss super-lightweight revealed all.

An argument with promoter Joe DeGuardia had erupted. The row left Redkach facing the loss of his place against Broner.

In a plea to DeGuardia, alongside calling him some choice words, Redkach offered to pay $35,000 out of his purse to keep the main event on.

Adrien Broner switch

On Tuesday, it became apparent that Broner needed to switch to ensure he’d have an opponent for February 25.

Black Prime released a statement to World Boxing News confirming Redkach had been dropped in favor of Lundy.

‘Hammering’ Hank has six more defeats than Redkach and should be a straightforward win for Broner.

Redkach was seen as a tough test for the highly inactive Cincinnati boxer.

“Due to circumstances out of the control of BLK Prime, Ivan Redkach will now be replaced with “Hammerin” Hank Lundy,” read the information.

“Redkach was intended to fight Adrien Broner in a ten-round welterweight main event on February 25,

“The Broner vs. Lundy bout, taking place at the Gateway Center in Atlanta, Georgia, will broadcast worldwide on BLK Prime PPV for $39.99.

“More details, including ticket sales and undercard bouts, will be announced later.”

Broner vs Lundy information

Broner vs. Lundy promises a thrilling and action-packed matchup between two battle-tested warriors promising to go to war.

The combination of Broner’s speed and power with Lundy’s grit and determination is sure to make for an unforgettable night of boxing.

Broner, the former four-weight world champion and Cincinnati native, has established himself as one of the sport’s most exciting and dynamic fighters today.

He captured world titles in four weight classes. ‘The Problem’ gets known for his bold and confident style. He’s a fan favorite that always put on a show.

Lundy, hailing from Philadelphia, PA, is a seasoned veteran with an impressive resume having fought Terence Crawford, Jose Zepeda, and Viktor Postol.

He’s known for his relentless pressure and never-say-die approach. He’s been in the ring with some of the best fighters in the world and always comes to fight.

Hank is a fan favorite, guaranteed to put on a great show.

A win for Broner is set to lead to a quick return in June.

