World Boxing News Awards: The Winners 2010 – 2023

World Boxing News lists every winner since announcing the 2010 Awards would crown the inaugural Fighter of the Year.

World Boxing News Awards 2022

WBN Fighter of the Year: Oleksandr Usyk

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Claressa Shields

WBN Fight of the Year: Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Jesse Rodriguez

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Devin Haney

Stoppage of 2022: Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan

Trainer of the Year: Derrick James

Boxing Comeback of 2022: Canelo Alvarez

World title prospect of 2023: Sebastian Fundora

Upset of 2022: Dmitry Bivol vs Canelo Alvarez

WBN Awards 2021

WBN Fighter of the Year: Canelo Alvarez

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Amanda Serrano

Editor’s Choice: Canelo Alvarez

WBN Fight of the Year: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Devin Haney

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: George Kambosos Jr.

Stoppage of 2021: Oscar Valdez [vs. Miguel Berchelt – FEB]

Trainer of the Year: Eddy Reynoso

Boxing Comeback of 2021: Nonito Donaire

Upset of 2021: Sandor Martin [vs. Mikey Garcia – OCT]

World title prospect of 2022: Jaron Ennis

WBN Awards 2020

World Boxing News Fighter of the Decade: Floyd Mayweather

WBN Fighter of the Year: Teofimo Lopez (29%)

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Jessica McCaskill

Editor’s Choice: Tyson Fury

WBN Fight of the Year: Jose Zepeda vs. Ivan Baranchyk

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Teofimo Lopez

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Teofimo Lopez

Stoppage of 2020: Alexander Povetkin (vs. Dillian Whyte – AUG)

Trainer of the Year: Teofimo Lopez Sr.

Boxing Comeback of 2020: Errol Spence Jr.

World title prospect of 2021: Edgar Berlanga

Upset of 2020: Jessica McCaskill

WBN Awards 2019

WBN Fighter of the Year: Manny Pacquiao (86%)

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Amanda Serrano

Editor’s Choice: Canelo Alvarez

WBN Fight of the Year: Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Kosei Tanaka

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Errol Spence Jr.

Stoppage of 2019: Deontay Wilder (vs. Luis Ortiz II – November)

Trainer/s of the Year: Chepo and Eddy Reynoso

Boxing Comeback of 2019: Floyd Mayweather

World title prospect of 2020: Ryan Garcia

Upset of 2019: Andy Ruiz Jr. (vs. Anthony Joshua)

WBN Awards 2018

WBN Fighter of the Year: Tyson Fury (40%)

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Cecilia Braekhus

Editor’s Choice: Oleksandr Usyk

WBN Fight of the Year: Canelo vs. Gennady Golovkin (September)

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Kosei Tanaka

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Stoppage of 2018: Naoya Inoue (vs. Payano)

Trainer of the Year: Anatoly Lomachenko

Boxing Comeback of 2018: Tyson Fury

World title prospect of 2019: Ryan Garcia

WBN Awards 2017

WBN Fighter of the Year: Gennady Golovkin (48%)

Editor’s Choice: Gennady Golovkin

WBN Fight of the Year: Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Daigo Higa

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

Stoppage of 2017: Deontay Wilder (vs. Bermane Stiverne II – November)

Trainer of the Year: Anatoly Lomachenko

Boxing Comeback of 2017: Floyd Mayweather

World title prospect of 2018: Nicola Adams

WBN Awards 2016

WBN Fighter of the Year: Vasyl Lomachenko (37%)

Editor’s Choice: Vasyl Lomachenko

WBN Fight of the Year: Francisco Vargas vs. Orlando Salido (June)

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Kosei Tanaka

Pound for pound breakthrough: Vasyl Lomachenko

Stoppage of 2016: Vasyl Lomachenko (vs. Roman Martinez June 11)

Trainer of the Year: Arnulfo Obando (posthumously)

Boxing Comeback of 2016: Manny Pacquiao

World title prospect of 2017: Errol Spence Jr.

WBN Awards 2015

WBN Fighter of the Year: Gennady Golovkin (94%)

Editor’s Choice: Floyd Mayweather Jr

WBN Fight of the Year: Francisco Vargas vs. Takashi Miura: (November)

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Kosei Tanaka

Pound for pound breakthrough: Roman Gonzalez

Stoppage of 2015: Canelo Alvarez (vs. James Kirkland – Texas, May 9)

Trainer of the Year: Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Boxing Comeback of 2015: Nonito Donaire

World title prospect of 2016: Oleksandr Usyk

WBN Awards 2014

WBN Fighter of the Year: Gennady Golovkin (73%)

Editor’s Choice: Gennady Golovkin

WBN Fight of the Year: Lucas Matthysse vs. John Molina (April)

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Naoya Inoue (super-flyweight)

Pound for pound breakthrough: Sergey Kovalev

Stoppage of 2014: Wladimir Klitschko vs. Kubrat Pulev

Trainer of the Year: Freddie Roach

Boxing Comeback of 2014: Lucas Matthysse

World title prospect of 2015: Keith Thurman

WBN Awards 2013

WBN Fighter of the Year: Gennady Golovkin (74%)

Editor’s Choice: Floyd Mayweather Jr.

WBN Fight of the Year: Bradley vs. Provodnikov (March)

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Tomoki Kameda (bantamweight)

Pound for pound breakthrough: Guillermo Rigondeaux (super-bantamweight)

Stoppage of 2013: Jhonny Gonzalez vs. Abner Mares

Trainer of the Year: Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Boxing Comeback of 2013: Bernard Hopkins

World title prospect of 2014: Vasyl Lomachenko

WBA Awards 2012

WBN Fighter of the Year: Carl Froch (21%)

Editor’s Choice (Fighter of the Year): Juan Manuel Marquez

Young Fighter of the Year: Adrien Broner

P4P Breakthrough: Danny Garcia

Fight of the Year: Juan Manuel Marquez vs. Manny Pacquiao 4

Stoppage of 2012: Juan Manuel Marquez vs. Manny Pacquiao 4

Trainer of the Year: Nacho Beristain

Boxing Comeback of 2012: Daniel Jacobs

World title prospect of 2013: Julio Ceja

WBN Awards 2011

WBN Fighter of the Year: Andre Ward (51%)

Fight of the Year: Delvin Rodriguez vs. Pawel Wolak I (July 15, Roseland Ballroom, New York, USA)

Knockout of 2011: Nonito Donaire vs. Montiel (February 19, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, USA)

Young Fighter of the Year: Adrien Broner

Trainer of the Year: Virgil Hunter

Boxing Comeback of 2011: Erik Morales

Championship prospect of 2012: Gilberto Ramirez Sanchez

WBN Awards 2010

World Boxing News Fighter of the Year: Amir Khan (33%)

Fight of the Year: Amir Khan vs. Marcos Maidana

Knockout of 2010: Sergio Martinez vs. Paul Williams

World Boxing News Young Boxer of the Year: Saul Alvarez

Trainer of the Year: Freddie Roach

Boxing Comeback of 2010: Cornelius “K9” Bundrage

Championship title prospect of 2011: Saul Alvarez

World Boxing News Fighter of the Decade: Manny Pacquiao

