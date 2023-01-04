World Boxing News Awards: The Winners 2010 – 2023

World Boxing News lists every winner since announcing the 2010 Awards would crown the inaugural Fighter of the Year.
World Boxing News Awards 2022
WBN Fighter of the Year: Oleksandr Usyk
Women’s Fighter of the Year: Claressa Shields
WBN Fight of the Year: Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan
WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Jesse Rodriguez
Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Devin Haney
Stoppage of 2022: Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan
Trainer of the Year: Derrick James
Boxing Comeback of 2022: Canelo Alvarez
World title prospect of 2023: Sebastian Fundora
Upset of 2022: Dmitry Bivol vs Canelo Alvarez
WBN Awards 2021
WBN Fighter of the Year: Canelo Alvarez
Women’s Fighter of the Year: Amanda Serrano
Editor’s Choice: Canelo Alvarez
WBN Fight of the Year: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III
WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Devin Haney
Pound for Pound Breakthrough: George Kambosos Jr.
Stoppage of 2021: Oscar Valdez [vs. Miguel Berchelt – FEB]
Trainer of the Year: Eddy Reynoso
Boxing Comeback of 2021: Nonito Donaire
Upset of 2021: Sandor Martin [vs. Mikey Garcia – OCT]
World title prospect of 2022: Jaron Ennis
WBN Awards 2020
World Boxing News Fighter of the Decade: Floyd Mayweather
WBN Fighter of the Year: Teofimo Lopez (29%)
Women’s Fighter of the Year: Jessica McCaskill
Editor’s Choice: Tyson Fury
WBN Fight of the Year: Jose Zepeda vs. Ivan Baranchyk
WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Teofimo Lopez
Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Teofimo Lopez
Stoppage of 2020: Alexander Povetkin (vs. Dillian Whyte – AUG)
Trainer of the Year: Teofimo Lopez Sr.
Boxing Comeback of 2020: Errol Spence Jr.
World title prospect of 2021: Edgar Berlanga
Upset of 2020: Jessica McCaskill
WBN Awards 2019
WBN Fighter of the Year: Manny Pacquiao (86%)
Women’s Fighter of the Year: Amanda Serrano
Editor’s Choice: Canelo Alvarez
WBN Fight of the Year: Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire
WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Kosei Tanaka
Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Errol Spence Jr.
Stoppage of 2019: Deontay Wilder (vs. Luis Ortiz II – November)
Trainer/s of the Year: Chepo and Eddy Reynoso
Boxing Comeback of 2019: Floyd Mayweather
World title prospect of 2020: Ryan Garcia
Upset of 2019: Andy Ruiz Jr. (vs. Anthony Joshua)
WBN Awards 2018
WBN Fighter of the Year: Tyson Fury (40%)
Women’s Fighter of the Year: Cecilia Braekhus
Editor’s Choice: Oleksandr Usyk
WBN Fight of the Year: Canelo vs. Gennady Golovkin (September)
WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Kosei Tanaka
Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Oleksandr Gvozdyk
Stoppage of 2018: Naoya Inoue (vs. Payano)
Trainer of the Year: Anatoly Lomachenko
Boxing Comeback of 2018: Tyson Fury
World title prospect of 2019: Ryan Garcia
WBN Awards 2017
WBN Fighter of the Year: Gennady Golovkin (48%)
Editor’s Choice: Gennady Golovkin
WBN Fight of the Year: Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko
WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Daigo Higa
Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
Stoppage of 2017: Deontay Wilder (vs. Bermane Stiverne II – November)
Trainer of the Year: Anatoly Lomachenko
Boxing Comeback of 2017: Floyd Mayweather
World title prospect of 2018: Nicola Adams
WBN Awards 2016
WBN Fighter of the Year: Vasyl Lomachenko (37%)
Editor’s Choice: Vasyl Lomachenko
WBN Fight of the Year: Francisco Vargas vs. Orlando Salido (June)
WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Kosei Tanaka
Pound for pound breakthrough: Vasyl Lomachenko
Stoppage of 2016: Vasyl Lomachenko (vs. Roman Martinez June 11)
Trainer of the Year: Arnulfo Obando (posthumously)
Boxing Comeback of 2016: Manny Pacquiao
World title prospect of 2017: Errol Spence Jr.
WBN Awards 2015
WBN Fighter of the Year: Gennady Golovkin (94%)
Editor’s Choice: Floyd Mayweather Jr
WBN Fight of the Year: Francisco Vargas vs. Takashi Miura: (November)
WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Kosei Tanaka
Pound for pound breakthrough: Roman Gonzalez
Stoppage of 2015: Canelo Alvarez (vs. James Kirkland – Texas, May 9)
Trainer of the Year: Floyd Mayweather Sr.
Boxing Comeback of 2015: Nonito Donaire
World title prospect of 2016: Oleksandr Usyk
WBN Awards 2014
WBN Fighter of the Year: Gennady Golovkin (73%)
Editor’s Choice: Gennady Golovkin
WBN Fight of the Year: Lucas Matthysse vs. John Molina (April)
WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Naoya Inoue (super-flyweight)
Pound for pound breakthrough: Sergey Kovalev
Stoppage of 2014: Wladimir Klitschko vs. Kubrat Pulev
Trainer of the Year: Freddie Roach
Boxing Comeback of 2014: Lucas Matthysse
World title prospect of 2015: Keith Thurman
WBN Awards 2013
WBN Fighter of the Year: Gennady Golovkin (74%)
Editor’s Choice: Floyd Mayweather Jr.
WBN Fight of the Year: Bradley vs. Provodnikov (March)
WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Tomoki Kameda (bantamweight)
Pound for pound breakthrough: Guillermo Rigondeaux (super-bantamweight)
Stoppage of 2013: Jhonny Gonzalez vs. Abner Mares
Trainer of the Year: Floyd Mayweather Sr.
Boxing Comeback of 2013: Bernard Hopkins
World title prospect of 2014: Vasyl Lomachenko
WBA Awards 2012
WBN Fighter of the Year: Carl Froch (21%)
Editor’s Choice (Fighter of the Year): Juan Manuel Marquez
Young Fighter of the Year: Adrien Broner
P4P Breakthrough: Danny Garcia
Fight of the Year: Juan Manuel Marquez vs. Manny Pacquiao 4
Stoppage of 2012: Juan Manuel Marquez vs. Manny Pacquiao 4
Trainer of the Year: Nacho Beristain
Boxing Comeback of 2012: Daniel Jacobs
World title prospect of 2013: Julio Ceja
WBN Awards 2011
WBN Fighter of the Year: Andre Ward (51%)
Fight of the Year: Delvin Rodriguez vs. Pawel Wolak I (July 15, Roseland Ballroom, New York, USA)
Knockout of 2011: Nonito Donaire vs. Montiel (February 19, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, USA)
Young Fighter of the Year: Adrien Broner
Trainer of the Year: Virgil Hunter
Boxing Comeback of 2011: Erik Morales
Championship prospect of 2012: Gilberto Ramirez Sanchez
WBN Awards 2010
World Boxing News Fighter of the Year: Amir Khan (33%)
Fight of the Year: Amir Khan vs. Marcos Maidana
Knockout of 2010: Sergio Martinez vs. Paul Williams
World Boxing News Young Boxer of the Year: Saul Alvarez
Trainer of the Year: Freddie Roach
Boxing Comeback of 2010: Cornelius “K9” Bundrage
Championship title prospect of 2011: Saul Alvarez
World Boxing News Fighter of the Decade: Manny Pacquiao