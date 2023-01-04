Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao II in Japan is a disaster

Floyd Mayweather fighting Manny Pacquiao in a rematch of their 2015 blockbuster is being touted to take place in Japan this year.

The speculation stems from Pacquiao signing a fight contract with RIZIN, a promotional company in the country that has worked with Mayweather twice before.

However, World Boxing News has crunched the numbers and delved deeper into how the financials may look, and it’s not good.

Taking a second fight to the Land of the Rising Sun could lose the clash at least $50 million in revenue.

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao 2

The Pay Per View would be through RIZIN in Japan but could be streamed with another wider-reaching network worldwide. But without the involvement of a Showtime, FOX, or ESPN PPV platform, the return would lose more than just its integrity.

Fans in the United States would be reluctant to purchase an exhibition that isn’t presented on the highest platform available – even if it’s just an exhibition.

Sales of around two million would be reachable with a United States audience alone. That’s if Pacquiao and Mayweather got more serious and signed for a professional fight.

For a Japan move around, the sales could face disaster and leave “MayPac 2” staring down the barrel of dismal distribution.

Pacquiao has agreed on a one-fight deal with RIZIN, with the potential for more. But fans will no doubt be hoping Mayweather and get Pacquiao give them one last dance away from the old-timer’s circuit.

RIZIN deal

Discussing his handshake with RIZIN boss Nobu Sakakibara, Pacquiao said:

“There is some great action. There are great fights in Rizin. The crowd’s atmosphere is amazing,” Pacquiao stated.

“[The contract is) Boxing for one fight, but it’s not the last time [I will compete for RIZIN]. It was good to have an exhibition fight last December. I’m excited and so happy,”

“My opponent was a martial artist [DK Yoo]. He doesn’t know about boxing, so he experienced a hard time in the ring [and I knocked him out].

Japan exhibition

“But this next exhibition match here is in Japan. This is different because I think probably my opponent is a professional UFC or MMA fighter.

“So he knows how to punch and, of course, to cover [up better],” concluded the former Filipino Senator.

Despite Pacquiao stating “UFC or MMA,” he’s likely going up against a RIZIN kickboxer, as Mayweather has twice before and won both.

Las Vegas

On the face of it, they seem pointless exercises. To the retired legends, though, they are decent paydays for minimum effort.

Hopefully, the activity of both leads to a second helping of their highest-grossing fight ever. Then fans can remember their rivalry in a better light than they do now.

Just take it to Las Vegas if it ever happens.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.