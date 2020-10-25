Calls for boxing age limit of 50 to block Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield

HotBoxin Podcast

A boxing age limit of 50 is being touted following controversial comebacks for the likes of former heavyweight champions Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.

Tyson is returning on November 28 at the age of 54, albeit in an exhibition capacity, while Holyfield is in training to do similar when pushing 60.

Roy Jones Jr., who faces Tyson, is himself in his 50’s.

There have now been calls on social media and several forums to put a block on Tyson and Holyfield being punched in the head after several years away.

It’s been fifteen years since Tyson last fought. Holyfield previously campaigned in 2011. At their current ages, there are genuine fears for their safety.

It’s widely believed a cut-off point of 50 years old should be implemented.

Speaking to Joe Rogan recently, Tyson explained the feeling of taking a punch in training after so long out of action.

“I got hit, bam bam bam. I heard the ringing in my head, and I said ‘I belong here,” he told Joe. A scary admission.

Some fans are not happy with the plans to fight again.

“Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. makes me really sad. I don’t want to see either of these men at their age get hit,” said one.

Another added: “I hope neither of these very old men gets hurt.”







MIKE TYSON ADVICE

If you look hard enough, there are plenty of supporters championing Tyson’s return. They firmly believe the shape he’s in will stand him in good stead. But it’s not the body they should be worried about.

Concussions in later life are far more dangerous than when younger. It may well take a tragedy to bring about some order once again.

It seems the lure of those 20 or 30 seconds Tik Tok or Instagram videos can generate a whole Pay Per View by themselves. In reality, though, Tyson, Jones, and Holyfield will have to fight for every second of every round to entertain the masses and justify a high PPV price.

Maybe Tyson is taking his own favorite advice from when he said: ‘You’re old too fast and smart too late’ – take advantage of everything at the moment.”

I hope that ‘moment’ is worth it in the long run.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.