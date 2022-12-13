Deontay Wilder proved Floyd Mayweather Sr. ‘trash’ critique wrong

Deontay Wilder’s comeback victory proved wrong the comments made by Floyd Mayweather Sr. after his first defeat.

Mayweather Sr. gave a scathing assessment of Wilder after he went down in seven rounds in Las Vegas against Tyson Fury.

After sitting ringside to watch the fight at the MGM Grand, the experienced trainer was unhappy after watching the pair trade blows.

The fact that he bet on Wilder might have had something to do with it. However, his demeanor after the fight didn’t mimic his comments.

Deontay Wilder at MGM Grand

WBN walked side-by-side with Mayweather Sr. as he exited the arena after the fight. Senior signed autographs and gloves, having plenty of time for the fans.

But days later, speaking to The Mayweather Channel, Floyd Mayweather’s dad didn’t have many nice things to say.

“Well, I betted on Wilder, but he showed me a lot of s*** that he didn’t know,” said Mayweather Sr. “A lot of people have been asking me to train him. But I don’t know if he can be fixed.

“There’s a lot of things he’s got to do that I know he doesn’t know.”

Even slating Fury, Mayweather continued: “Neither one of them really looked like nothing where somebody can come out and really tear up someone.

“Wilder looked [bad]. I don’t know about those fights. Those guys ain’t got it.

“I liked Wilder at first. But now I ain’t got nothing to say about him except he’s a piece of trash.”

Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Wilder proved Mayweather wrong by not only giving a better showing of himself in the third fight with Fury but when knocking Robert Helenius out cold last October.

“The Bronze Bomber” had already been written off against Fury by Mayweather Sr. and others. But he showed tremendous heart before getting back to winning ways.

Wilder has one of the hardest blows ever seen since the days of Mike Tyson. And at the age of 37, everyone knows the last thing to leave a boxer is his power.

Wilder proved he could land on Fury’s chin in the trilogy, as in the first contest. He has since regained the form he showed before their saga.

If Wilder met Fury for a fourth time, you’d still have to give him at least that puncher’s chance.

Though Mayweather’s words a harsh, they have been water flowing off a duck’s back for the Tuscaloosa, Alabama native.

Wilder will entirely focus on defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. in a mandatory eliminator before regaining his WBC crown come round four with Fury.

If Fury loses to Oleksandr Usyk in their undisputed clash, boxing could have one of the most intriguing heavyweight title fights in years.

Mayweather Sr. may have to eat his words further if Wilder does become a two-time top-division ruler.

