Who the F*** is Charlie Zelenoff? Blitzed by Deontay Wilder and Floyd Sr.

Phil Jay

Much has been written about notorious YouTube fighter Charlie Zelenoff. He’s a subject WBN has covered in the past after his infamous 2014 gym clash with Deontay Wilder.

Firstly, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ pasted Zelenoff for disrespecting his family, chasing him around the gym as the skinny troll cowered away.

Wilder was well within his rights to give Charlie ‘Z-Money’ that good hiding. But secondly, it’s not the only time this has happened to the self-professed ‘P4P GOAT’.

From making his pro debut in 2008, Zelenoff did similar against Andrew ‘Kid Thunder’ Hartley. It’s certainly been the same old story since then.

Zelenoff turned pro at Paris Middle School in front of a couple of hundred people, spitting out his gumshield on several occasions and turning his back outside the ropes.

Eventually, Charlie Z was disqualified by the referee. But instantaneously, the myth of Charlie Zelenoff was born.

From claiming he won the fight, to creating his own ‘Underground Boxing Federation’ and declaring himself the sole champion, Zelenoff has acquired something of a reputation online.

WATCH THE WILDER / FLOYD SR. VIDEOS BELOW:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dependent on what version you believe, Zelenoff is anywhere from 146-0 to 346-0. In his own mind, he holds wins over Deontay Wilder and Floyd Mayweather Sr. simply due to the man himself choosing to ignore the video evidence.

A cult following and several years later, Charlie remains a prominent figure in social media circles.

These days, after being trounced by Wilder and then by Mayweather Sr. at the age of 61, Zelenoff prefers to take on lesser opposition.

The 31-year-old constantly challenges gym-goers and servicemen that Charlie Z sees as weak. Or alternatively, those he thinks could be stronger and then subsequently blindsides them.

All entertaining stuff for his loyal and developing fan club. Of which the age limit seems to be decreasing by the year.

A myth, a crackpot, a troll, or a shrewd wannabe boxer who knew he needed to do something out of the ordinary to get noticed? – You decide.

Judging by the increasing followers and views on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and now TikTok, Charlie Z isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.







CHARLIE ZELENOFF RECORD:

FIGHTS: 1

WINS: 0

LOSSES: 1

DRAWS: 0

KO’s: 0

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay