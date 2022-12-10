Deontay Wilder ‘totally disrespected’ before, Andy Ruiz Jr a safe bet

Deontay Wilder facing Andy Ruiz Jr. in a long-planned Pay Per View next year is a safer option for the American than anything else.

As World Boxing News reported in a world exclusive, Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel, wanted to re-open talks with Anthony Joshua.

We all know how that went the first time around in 2018. The conversations ended with Joshua walking away to a mandatory with Alexandre Povetkin.

Since then, Wilder was disregarded when he was contracted to fight Tyson Fury for the third time. Wilder had to go through legal mediation to get the fight as Fury tried to move away and fight Joshua himself.

Wilder won and got the trilogy, losing in a Fight of the Year bonanza. But as Fury and Joshua negotiated, the right-hand man of Floyd Mayweather, Leonard Ellerbe, and Errol Spence felt compelled to step in.

They sided with Wilder as Ellerbe agreed with Spence and blasted a distinct lack of respect in a UK heavyweight storm.

British headlines at the time consisted of nothing but an undisputed unification between Fury and Joshua, the unified champion.

The pair agreed on a 50-50 two-fight deal, despite both having already contracted dangerous bouts.

Fury had to battle Wilder. At the same time, Joshua was stipulated for an IBF mandatory with Kubrat Pulev. Oleksandr Usyk was also waiting in the wings.

Despite these facts, promoters on both sides released statements on Fury vs Joshua potentially taking place that year.

Pound-for-pound star Errol Spence said American fans want Fury to beat Wilder first for the Joshua clash.

Speaking to Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast below, Spence aired his views: “I’m always going to root for my countryman just like they always root for their guy from the UK.

“He’s [Deontay Wilder] the hometown guy. He’s the American kid. That’s what I don’t like either.

“I don’t like how the American guys are rooting for Tyson Fury. He’s from the UK when all the UK guys are going for their guy.

“All the boxers are going for Fury, and all the fans are going for Fury.

“We’ve got people here that have got split support. A lot of Americans are going for Tyson Fury. I don’t like that a lot.”

Spence’s worries over support for Wilder then led to Floyd Mayweather’s advisor Ellerbe branding the Fury-AJ talks insulting to “The Bronze Bomber.”

“I stand with you, Errol Spence Jr., one hundred percent,” said Ellerbe, by Mayweather’s side his entire career. “All involved have totally disrespected Wilder by planning another fight.”

Wilder can secure a mandatory shot of his own if he can beat Ruiz. The fight is slated for Las Vegas in the first half of 2023.

Deontay Wilder’s undisputed shot

If Wilder wins, that puts him in line for the winner of Fury vs Usyk, slated for the spring. Only Joe Joyce has a stronger claim to the undisputed crown.

Therefore, Wilder should only focus on Ruiz and leave Joshua to a potential rematch with Dillian Whyte.

Wilder will have to up his game to stand a chance of regaining his WBC title. His second defeat to Fury still rings in his ears.

Fury will be super-confident of another triumph if they meet for a fourth time. But with the support of the US fans in Las Vegas against Ruiz, Wilder could be galvanized to victory and got into another Fury fight buoyant.

All will be revealed when Wilder vs Ruiz is confirmed in the coming weeks.

