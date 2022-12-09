Tim Tszyu loses home advantage, faces Jermell Charlo in Vegas

Jermell Charlo and Tim Tszyu are heading to Las Vegas for their 154-pound clash instead of down under to the challenger’s domain.

Reports initially stated Tszyu would get home advantage on January 28 when the pair collide in a mandatory battle. However, this is not the case.

Charlo will put his WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF straps on the line in the world-famous boxing capital of the world in Nevada.

The undisputed super welterweight king faces an unbeaten number one contender and aggressive puncher in Tszyu.

Jermell Charlo vs Tim Tszyu

Charlo vs Tszyu is live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, January 28, from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

It’s a Premier Boxing Champions Event.

One of the most anticipated matches of 2023, Charlo vs. Tszyu, sees two hard-hitting boxer-punchers in a high-stakes bout.

Tszyu is attempting to dethrone the best 154-pounder in the sport. Charlo earned his position as undisputed champion by stopping Brian Castaño in May and unifying all four titles.

He will look to add another big name to his pound-for-pound resume against the Australian star Tszyu.

The Australian challenger hopes to join his father, Kostya Tszyu, as an undisputed world champion.

Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions, is looking forward to a solid event.

“The super welterweight division has delivered memorable fight after memorable fight in recent years,” said Brown. “The division’s king, Jermell Charlo, will be back to defend his crown. He wants to add another chapter to that history on January 28 in Las Vegas.

“This is a battle of contrasting styles as Jermell Charlo brings his unique blend of power and sublime ring skills against unbeaten Tim Tszyu, who will bring an aggressive manner and championship pedigree into a matchup boxing fans around the world are looking forward to.

“Make sure you’re at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas or watching live on SHOWTIME because this is a fight you won’t want to miss.”

Showtime

President of Showtime Sports, Stephen Espinoza, added: “This marks Jermell’s 16th appearance on SHOWTIME.

“It’s been a privilege watching him develop into the consensus top fighter in the division. Into one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the sport.

“Stylistically, Charlo vs. Tszyu is one of the most attractive fights that can be made in boxing. That’s given Jermell and Tim’s aggressive temperaments in the ring.

“Kudos to them both, and everyone involved, for putting this fight on SHOWTIME.

“After hosting Tim’s U.S. debut in March, we’re thrilled to see him challenge Jermell and dare to be great like his father, Kostya, who fought on the network ten times.

“Both Jermell and Tim have never shied away from a challenge, and this is a real Fight of the Year type matchup.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available Monday, December 12, from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT through AXS.com with the code: BOXING.

Tickets for the live event, promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions in association with No Limit Boxing, go on sale Tuesday, December 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

They can be purchased through AXS.com.

