Gervonta Davis exposes ‘shady’ Eddie Hearn, asks why no test ban

Five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta Davis has revealed an offer from Eddie Hearn over a fight with Ryan Garcia.

Davis, who is negotiating with Garcia over a catchweight super-fight on Pay Per View, leaked an email sent by Hearn during talks.

In it, Hearn tries to put the fight in his hands by taking Davis away from Mayweather Promotions despite no official announcement over a split.

As yet, Davis has not outlined his intention to leave Floyd Mayweather, leaving Hearn’s practice a questionable one for any promoter.

Mayweather and his right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe have the first option on Davis and don’t need underhanded tactics turning their fighter’s head.

‘Shady’ Eddie Hearn

Boxing fans on social media have since labeled Hearn’s practices involving Davis as “shady.”

Hearn said to Davis: “Dear Gervonta, further to our messages confirming you are no longer under promotional contract, we would like to make you the following offer for your next fight: vs Ryan Garcia in February/March 2023 on DAZN PPV.

Guaranteed purse of US$10 million. PPV bonus to be agreed. I look forward to hearing from you.

“As I said, I am in Cleveland this week. I would be happy to fly you out to discuss face-to-face. Thanks, Eddie.”

The exposure comes as Hearn labeled Davis “annoying” in an interview over the weekend after “Tank” questioned why the Matchroom boss isn’t banned from the sport.

Part of the current Conor Benn mess, which saw the Londoner’s fight with Chris Eubank Jr. collapse at the eleventh hour, Hearn knew about a failed drug test back in August.

He didn’t reveal the findings to Wasserman Boxing at the time.

Eubank and his promoters were in the dark about the whole situation. That’s until a second test failure for clomifene completely turned the event on its head.

Even after two drug failures, Hearn still attempted to keep the O2 Arena fight alive. The Essex man has faced widespread condemnation for his actions.

Davis, like many, wonders how Hearn can go about his business when engaging in such behavior when lives are at stake.

Gervonta Davis questions ban

In a since-deleted tweet, Davis questioned: “Why didn’t they ban Eddie [Hearn] for still trying to have fights after he knew he [Conor Benn] was cheating?

“He was still trying to continue with the boxing match. I’m waiting. You all are quiet on this.”

It’s not the first time a high-profile American star has exposed Hearn. Adrien Broner did similarly when revealing a practice that seems to be the norm for Hearn.

How things have turned out, Davis seems unlikely ever to want to work with the DAZN-linked Briton.

A present, Davis is pitted against undefeated world champion Héctor Luis García on January 7. The pair will go face-to-face for the first time at a press conference to preview their showdown on SHOWTIME PPV.

The Premier Boxing Champions event occurs from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Baltimore native Davis has established himself as one of boxing’s hottest attractions. In addition, he will need to dispatch the WBA Super Featherweight Champion Héctor Luis García to pave the way for the recently announced blockbuster clash against unbeaten star Ryan Garcia.

Davis vs Garcia is eyed for the Spring of 2023. Eddie Hearn will not be involved.

