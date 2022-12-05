Adrien Broner reveals weight, title plan and out-of-shape regrets

Adrien Broner is coming back for the gold after signing a new Pay Per View deal and hoping for a run in the division many believe is his best.

Broner signed with Black Prime earlier this year. He’s committed to losing weight after ballooning to light-heavyweight and fighting three or four times in 2023.

“The Problem” still has a way to go after recently facing a barrage of abuse over his size. However, the four-weight ruler is not going straight back to super lightweight just yet.

He has a title fight plan to ease himself down after fighting most of his last few bouts at welterweight [147 pounds].

Adrien Broner’s weight and title plan

“Coming back, I’ll probably fight in my favorite weight class at 144, 145, or somewhere around that,” Broner told Blue Blood Sports TV. “After that, I’m coming to get that 140 [title] belt from Regis [Prograis, the new WBC champion].”

Asked whether he’ll be making an appearance at Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan on his new network’s PPV debut, Broner responded: “Of course, I’ll be there for my stablemate from BLK Prime.”

The fight will occur on December 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Broner will be on hand to give an opponent update on his planned February return.

“He’s going to do his thing, and I’ve got a big announcement to make,” added Broner, who is penciled in for February 18.

Out-of-shape regrets

Broner was philosophical about his chances of change and his regrets over fighting once in four years and being arrested numerous times.

He signed an event with Showtime in August but pulled out during Omar Figueroa fight week. Showtime then severed ties with Broner allowing him to move to Black Prime.

Moving forward, Broner hopes to keep the weight off as he should have during his earlier career.

“Stay in shape [I would tell myself] If I could talk to the younger me. It’s not bad to live your life and have fun. But at some point, it’s important to cut that off and get back to work,” stated the Cincinnati native.

“You can enjoy the fruits of your labor. But don’t forget what made you this star or made you this money. Don’t forget what gave you all this fame and fortune,” he concluded.

Possible opponents that spring to mind for Broner would be Josesito Lopez, Chris Van Heerden, Chris Algieri, and Pablo Cesar Cano.

Anyone in that ilk would be a big enough name to sell tickets and hand Broner the opportunity to give a good account of himself.

A lot is riding on this next bout, though. If Broner loses, the whole plan and deal with Black Prime, which he likened to 2 Pac’s Death Row link-up, could do in the “what-if” column.

