Oleksander Usyk receives WBN Fighter of the Year 2022 trophy

World Boxing News presented Oleksandr Usyk with the WBN Fighter of the Year 2022 Award as the Ukrainian arrived in London.

The unified heavyweight champion is in town to witness the Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora trilogy from ringside.

Flying in on Friday, Usyk posed with the newly oversized trophy after taking over from last year’s winner Canelo Alvarez.

Usyk claimed the trophy after retaining his WBO, IBF, and WBA crowns against Anthony Joshua in a Saudi Arabia rematch.

The circumstances surrounding Usyk having to fight meant that there was no other award taker than the Ukrainian superstar.

Oleksandr Usyk – Fighter of the Year

Having to deal with a crisis in his country on an unprecedented scale, Usyk led the fight alongside the Ukrainian army as Russia attacked from the beginning of the year.

Standing firm with his fellow compatriots, including top division rulers Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko, Usyk left his homeland in Ukraine to train for a contracted return with Joshua.

In a fantastic performance, Usyk defeated Joshua at the Jeddah Superdome in dominant fashion for the second time last August.

He was the epitome of professionalism throughout the event. That’s even when facing disrespect from his opponent at the end of the bout.

Beating off competition from Dmitry Bivol, Devin Haney, Naoya Inoue, and Shakur Stevenson, Usyk is a very worthy winner.

Tyson Fury

If Fury beats Chisora as expected on Saturday night, Usyk will challenge the WBC titleholder to fight in the first quarter of 2023.

Middle Eastern investors are keen to stage the battle. Fury vs Usyk will see the winner crowned the first undisputed heavyweight ruler since Lennox Lewis.

Fury would begin the favorite. But as Usyk proved against Anthony Joshua, an exceptional smaller fighter can beat and more powerful bigger fighter.

It could be a Fight of the Year contender for next year. That’s if Fury agrees to take on the fight against seeing a clash of his own against AJ fall apart.

Talks will get underway immediately after the final bell, with much to discuss regarding the IBF situation.

“The Gypsy King” doesn’t want to pay the sanctioning fees after being stripped by the IBF during his previous title reign.

This means only Usyk will be able to become undisputed on the night. If Fury holds any ambition of holding all the belts as 200 plus, he may have to swallow his prime to do so.

For now, Usyk is not only the Pound for Pound king but also the World Boxing News Fighter of the Year for 2022.

Congratulations Usyk. He is very feel.

Follow experienced boxing writer Phil Jay on Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.