Girthquake incoming: Boxing misfit Prince Patel ends long UK exile

Boxing misfit Prince Patel will be back in action in the United Kingdom on December 17 for the first time in six years.

The 29-year-old southpaw returns to the scene of his last UK bout at Harrow Leisure Centre in Greater London.

Prince Patel

Patel exited Britain after parting company with his promoter Frank Warren following some comments made on social media and video interviews that went viral.

Now calling himself the “Girthquake” in homage to his most famous video clip on YouTube, Patel will face an opponent yet to be named.

He’s looking forward to hitting the headlines again after being licensed by the British Boxing Board on Control.

“Finally, after six years of boxing overseas and picking up gold, Prince Patel, AKA “Girth-Quake,” will be making a return to a UK boxing ring,” announced the one-time IBO title challenger.

UK exit

Leaving the UK in 2017 in a blaze of publicity, Patel moved to Hungary to kickstart his career again. He put together four straight victories against poor opposition.

From Hungary, Patel moved on to Poland, the Czech Republic, and Latvia. He picked up another four wins against foes who had never secured one boxing win between them.

Heading back to Hungary, Patel beat another debutant before beginning to step up his challenges in May 2018. In the process, Patel claimed his first-ever title, the WBO European Bantamweight strap.

In January 2019, Patel added two more meaningless trinkets at Morrison’s Pub in Budapest. He stopped experienced Colombian former world title challenger Ronald Ramos.

IBO shot

A follow-up triumph in Egypt against Innocent Evarist [TKO2], the sixth country visited since moving on from his homeland, led Patel into an IBO championship chance against Michael Banquez.

He headed to a seventh territory when facing Banquez at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Sadly for Patel, he came up short for the first time in his career.

Banquez carded a highly one-sided points win.

Dusting himself down, Patel put four W’s in the column in three countries. He won in Egypt, Germany, and Latvia, making it eight nations on the road.

Tanzania was the ninth pin on the map as Patel came up against Evarist for the second time. Having stopped Evarist in two in the first fight, Patel was a big favorite to add two more regional WBO belts to his haul.

This time Patal moved down to campaign at the lower super-flyweight limit.

It wasn’t to be as Evarist managed to hold Patel to a controversial draw at Keko Mabembeani Ground.

Five months later, it was the tenth country for Patel as he traveled to Accra, Ghana, for a clash with Julias Thomas Kisarawe. Patel had the chance to win five belts at once in the bout at the Cahaya Lounge in Adjiriganor.

Five belt fight

On the line was the Commonwealth super-flyweight strap. Also, an IBF, WBA Continental, and the two WBO regionals Patel failed to win in Tanzania.

Halting Kisarawe in nine, Patel was now drenched in titles.

Eight months later, he defended two of those, again in Ghana. He beat Goodluck Mrema at the AMA Basketball Court in Accra to put himself on the verge of a Great Britain comeback.

Before his banishment, Patel won four and drew one of his five UK bouts. This leaves his record at 25-1-2.

December 17 will see eyes on Prince Patel for more reasons than one as he throws the dice again on his home soil.

