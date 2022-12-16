Prince Patel UK fight off as opponent scales massively overweight

Prince Patel’s U.K. return was canceled after the event was called off at the last minute. Patel released information via social media after selling 250-plus tickets.

Patel said: “Unfortunately, my opponent came in too heavy at the check weight. He was three weight classes over.

“I was willing to have the fight on at the heavier weight to ensure the show goes on. But the BBBofC has decided to postpone.”

Prince Patel

The IBO title challenger was due to fight at Harrow Leisure Centre in London. It was to be his first U.K. bout since 2016.

The 29-year-old left the U.K. in controversy and rebuilt his career with several victories. His record now stands at 25-1-2.

Makhmudov

In other news, heavyweight beast and WBC-rated contender Arslanbek Makhmudov goes hunting for 16-0 and the 15th knockout on Friday night.

The boxing gala will take place in a few hours as he takes on Michael Wallisch (23-5, 16 K.O.) for another defense of his NABA and NABF heavyweight titles.

They swung the scales at 265.4 pounds for Makhmudov and 234.4 pounds for Wallisch, respectively.

In the co-feature, Mary Spencer (7-0 5 K.O.) weighed in at 152.8 lbs.

Her rival Femke Hermans (13-4, 5 K.O.), with whom she will share the ring Friday night to compete for the IBO 154 lb. Steven Butler (31-3-1, 26 K.-O.) and Joshua Conley (17-4-1, 11 K.-O.) will fight for the NABF middleweight title. Both weighed in at 159.6 lbs.

The event will be broadcast live on PunchingGrace internationally and ESPN+ in the United States at 7:00 pm.

Charlo vs Tszyu

A fight of distinction on January 28th between Jermell Charlo and Tim Tszyu for the glittering prize of the undisputed 154-pound championship.

Jermell is coming off a thrilling tiebreaker against Argentine Brian Castaño (17-1-2, 12 K.O.s).

In this fight, both warriors went all out and flat out from the first bell, and it was a sizzler. Castaño tried to stick to the task, but Charlo used the leverage and was more versatile, successfully counterpunching. The sustained pressure paid dividends because he stopped the Argentine a few seconds before the end of the tenth round,

Jermell Charlo is 32 and has built an extraordinary record of 35 wins with 19 K.O.s, one draw, and one loss.

Tim Tszyu, son of the legend Kostya Tszyu, will come to this commitment at 28 years of age, with an undefeated record of 21 victories and 15 K.O.s. These exceptional fighters went to the first press conference brimming with confidence and didn’t hold back in being forward.

