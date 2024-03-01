Exclusive: KO beast wants Deontay Wilder for comeback shootout

Deontay Wilder is a wanted man. The former heavyweight champion has been targeted by a returning knockout artist in Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Speaking to World Boxing News about his impending return from a first loss, Makhmudov said Wilder would make the perfect opponent.

Agit Kabayel defeated Makhmudov after suffering a broken hand. “The Lion” stated the ailment took away his ability to score an eighteenth stoppage from 19 bouts.

Kabnayel nullified the threat Makhmudov posed and scored a decisive knockout of his own on the ‘Day of Reckoning’ in Saudi Arabia.

As Wilder suffered a third reverse on the same card, Makhmudov sees “The Bronze Bomber” as a solid option, potentially for another Riyadh clash.

Deontay Wilder targeted by Arslanbek Makhmudov

“Honestly, yes, I would fight Deontay Wilder,” Makhmudov told World Boxing News exclusively. “I think it would be a good fight because he is a puncher, and I am a puncher.

“We have the power, and I think it would be a good show. I think it would be a nice fight for the fans to enjoy,” he added.

The 34-year-old missed Wilder’s loss to Joseph Parker as he needed treatment for his broken hand. However, Makhmudov is willing to match up against Wilder and take advantage of what would be a massive size differential.

“It was a surprise for me that Deontay Wilder lost, but honestly, I didn’t see the fight because I had to go for my hand operation. I think I saw a video later, and I forgot. But I will see the fight one day and analyze it to see if we can make the fight. I want to know why he lost. But Parker is a good guy, and we have spoken several times. I think he did a great job.

“For sure, I have a couple of ideas on how I can beat this guy. Against Wilder, I have seen his weakness many times, and of course, I will use his weak size to my advantage.”

WBN concluded by asking Makhmudov how good he believed Kabayel could be after they fought. It’s safe to say he wasn’t impressed.

Defeat

“With my opponent, I don’t honestly think he did anything great. He hasn’t anything to be a world champion,” predicted the hard-punching heavyweight.

“He is not bad and is a good boxer. I respect him a lot as he beat me. But like I said, he doesn’t have anything great.”

Furthermore, Wilder is currently in training, with a date expected for his return in the coming weeks.

