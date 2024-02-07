Heavyweight blasted abs with sledgehammer, KO’d by body shots

A top heavyweight contender on the verge of a world title shot got dropped three times and stopped after smashing his abs with a sledgehammer.

Video of punching juggernaut Arslanbek Makhmudov blasting his stomach with the workman’s tool circulated in recent days. The scrutiny re-emerged after Makhmudov was planted more than once by Agit Kabayel with a body assault.

Fighting on the vast ‘Day of Reckoning‘ card in Saudi Arabia on December 23, Makhmudov was the favorite to overcome his fellow undefeated opponent. However, Kabayel was no slouch, being the reigning European champion.

Both boxers were ranked in the World Boxing Council’s top ten, but Kabayel moved closer to challenging for the green and gold belt.

Heavyweight loss

During the aftermath, Makhmudov cited an injury for his trouble. He’s since had surgery and plans to embark on an imminent comeback.

“No excuses,” he said. I broke my right arm in two places in the second round. That’s why, of course, I couldn’t hit properly and beat him normally. Now, I have had surgery, and the bones were put in place. I will recover and come back stronger!”

He added: “It’s not the end, friends, it’s the beginning. I broke my right hand in the fight, in the second round, in two places. But after I fought for three rounds, it turned out to be what happened: I did everything possible and a little more to turn it around.

“But honestly, it’s not the end. On the contrary, I became more confident that I would destroy this division in the future.”

WOW!!! Agit Kabayel scores the upset against Arslanbek Makhmudov!! Broke him down with body shots and scored the great 4th round TKO! #DayOfReckoning pic.twitter.com/iyHHoIZ1wh — CEO of MMA GIFs (@CEOofMMAGIFs) December 23, 2023

Makhmudov surgery

After undergoing the surgery, Makhmudov updated his fans on the current situation.

“As you know, friends, after the fight, I had surgery on the right hand. I broke it in the fight in two places at the beginning of the fight. I want to express my deep gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Hisham Alghamdi and all the medical staff for their high professionalism and excellent work. Also, for the chic atmosphere they created when they operated on me. I felt in a circle of friends, not at the surgery.”

Makhmudov has a light at the end of the tunnel once he’s back to full health. Losing on the most significant card in recent heavyweight history raised his profile significantly.

With a couple of victories to get back on the horse, followed by a ranked name, all will be back on track – albeit a year from his last top-five positioning.

“The Lion” undoubtedly has the power to make a dent at the top level. He has to live up to his nickname and prove he won’t always be susceptible to the body shots.

For now, his trainer’s sledgehammer may need to go back into the tool chest.

