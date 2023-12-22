Prince Patel becomes ‘world champion’ seven years after UK exit

Prince Patel has achieved his goal seven years after leaving the United Kingdom under a cloud. The 30-year-old can now call himself an IBO ‘world champion.’

When picking up the IBO bantamweight title, Patel captured the belt known as the ‘fifth Beatle’ of boxing. The southpaw defeated late replacement Aliu Bamidele Lasisi on December 19 at Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana.

Celebrating his 28th win as a professional against only one loss and two draws, it’s a far cry from when the brash Britain-born Indian branched out on his own.

Regarding his victory, Patel said: “The first and only Indian Professional Boxing world champion. One in a Billion. Mission complete, over and out,” he said.

The win comes after a long, hard slog of traveling around the world and doing things on his own terms. Patel was forced to re-evaluate after a promotional fallout over a controversial video in 2016.

Prince Patel achieves his dream

Speaking to World Boxing News about his exit from the UK previously, Patel outlined his determination to succeed against the odds.

“When I was with my old promoter, I had two fights yearly,” Patel explained exclusively to WBN. “As a young fighter trying to make something of himself in the sport – that’s not enough.

“It felt like they were just waiting to throw me in a big fifty-fifty fight. That doesn’t help me; that would help them.

“I needed progression for my career. I needed the right fights at the right time. If they weren’t willing to do that for me, I was looking to find someone who would.

“If someone wasn’t, then I’ll just do it myself. I would never have signed with them if they told me I’d be fighting once or twice a year.”

He added: “It was very difficult. I didn’t know many sports agents or managers to speak to. I just had to engage my brain and think of promoters and managers to contact.

“It’s been very difficult. I don’t classify myself as a manager or a matchmaker or anything, but I’ve had to do that and help develop my career.”

Before achieving his IBO dream, Patel said: “Obviously, [there’s] a lot of weight on my shoulders, and I look forward to achieving it – a childhood dream.

“I don’t care if people agree with what I have done. For me, it’s more about self-satisfaction.

“I set some goals as a kid to become a world champion, so once I do that, I’ve fulfilled one of my goals. After that, I want to unify and step up a weight.”

Whether recognized or not, Prince Patel is the IBO champion. Nobody can take that away from him.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.