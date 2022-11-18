Gervonta Davis needs Floyd Mayweather jail pass for Vegas PPV

Gervonta Davis set up a fight with Ryan Garcia this week, knowing that he may be in jail on the potential date networks want to stage the Pay Per View.

“Tank” signed on to face Garcia in a Las Vegas showdown. Davis vs Garcia is on despite a pending trial that could see him sent behind bars for a year or more.

If Davis escapes prison, which seems an unlikely scenario if a September hearing is anything to go by, the Garcia fight can happen.

However, it could be a shrewd move by the handlers of Davis. Putting together a massive event in Nevada just around the corner from sentencing is a smart move.

Floyd Mayweather jail pass

There is a precedence to this case. It’s none other than his mentor Floyd Mayweather.

WBN believes that Davis may hope to do what his mentor Mayweather did and receive a stay of execution of sorts or a jail pass until a later time.

Back in 2012, Mayweather bargained with his fight against Miguel Cotto. The five-weight world champion argued that the Cotto fight would bring millions of pounds of revenue to Nevada.

The Clark County Supreme Court accepted Mayweather’s request. They would allow the boxer to serve his prison term after the Cotto event concluded.

Mayweather argued that Las Vegas and the surrounding areas would miss out on millions of dollars in revenue. It would blow the whole deal if the fight collapsed due to incarceration.

In December 2011, the deal was done. Mayweather walked away from court, free to prepare for the Puerto Rican.

But throughout that camp, Mayweather knew that he had to go to the Clark Country Correctional Facility weeks after the final bell. Therefore, he began promotion.

Mayweather defeated Cotto brutally on points. After that, he served 60 days of a 90-day sentence before being released.

He walked free on August 3, 2012, on the back of turning himself in as agreed in June.

Gervonta Davis trial

If the worst-case scenario does come to pass for Gervonta Davis on February 16 at a Baltimore court, his team has a bargaining chip to lay on the table.

The obvious difference in states would be the significant hurdle Davis needs to overcome. He could argue that Baltimore would also gain from one of their natives’ involvement in one of the biggest PPV fights of the year.

Showtime is already committed to the event, which Head of Boxing Stephen Espinoza is ready to deliver.

“Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is one of the biggest and most exciting fights that can be made in boxing,” said Espinoza.

“We have two supremely talented boxers in their prime. They have amassed huge fanbases, meeting in a career-defining fight.

“This is the epitome of a crossover boxing event. All credit to Tank and Ryan for staying the course and giving the fans the fight they want.

“SHOWTIME has delivered the three biggest pay-per-view events in television history. In addition, we are thrilled to add this marquee event to our list of culture-moving matchups.”

Ryan Garcia Pay Per View

Garcia’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya, added: “The fans have been crystal clear that the fight they want is Ryan versus Tank.

“Golden Boy Promotions and I are proud to lead the drive to get this fight signed. We are excited to get a deal finalized ASAP.

“It’s high time that those outside the ring stop getting in the way of those who want nothing more than to get into the ring and fight.

“Our motto has always been that the fans come first. This is just another example of how we’re leading by example.”

All will be well if Davis is granted at least a sentencing delay when the verdict comes back from the jury.

The charges against Davis are three-fold. Therefore avoiding jail time has been branded unlikely by a judge.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Furthermore, follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.