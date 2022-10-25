Joshua vs Whyte 2: Grudge match double on the cards for 2023

Anthony Joshua is lined up for a rematch with Dillian Whyte leaving UK fans with another grudge match to view after Christmas.

Promoter Eddie Hearn stated his desire to put the second fight together after the pair enjoyed six competitive rounds in 2015.

Joshua vs Whyte 2

AJ eventually scored a brutal knockout. However, with their history and the fact, Joshua looks more fragile than ever, the opportunity for an in-house heavyweight fight seems too good to pass up for Hearn.

If confirmed, Joshua will remain the favorite as Matchroom puts two of its best heavyweight inside the ropes in a commendable effort.

A date in January is tentatively eyed for Joshua vs Whyte 2 unless something alters in the meantime.

Whyte must come through Jermaine Franklin next month to potentially seal the deal.

Usyk

Meanwhile, the WBC honored Joshua’s rival Oleksandr Usyk – the man who defeated him twice. He received a Ukrainian flag belt.

It got presented during a charity event that the Oleksandr Usyk Foundation organized at The Beverly Hills Hotel in California, USA.

During the event, a charity auction was held, attended by important guests. The organizers will transfer all funds raised to the Usyk Foundation.

The WBC President, Mauricio Sulaimán, was present at this Gala Night to support. He joined the call for world peace.

“The WBC congratulates Amir Bahadora, Egis Klimas and Oleksandr Usyk. Everyone involved in this great event,” said Sulaiman.

“The Usyk Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by champion Oleksandr Usyk. It supports Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion to meet their basic needs.”

Both individuals and companies can help the solidarity projects of the Usyk Foundation. More details, as well as donation contact information, can be found at usykfoundation.org.

Usyk is expected to fight Tyson Fury in the first half of 2023. The pair had held talks, with Bob Arum confirming that Fury is facing Chisora due to the Briton giving Usyk problems when they fought on Halloween 2021.

