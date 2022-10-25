Charly Suarez dominates Carlo Magali via unanimous decision

The Philippines’ Charly Suarez world title charge is now looking ominous, with the champion executing his much anticipated title defense, seemingly as a practice run for an audacious IBF belt acquisition in just six weeks time.

Utilizing his all-around skills, the Philippines most awarded amateur Suarez kept his unbeaten professional record intact with a lopsided 12-round unanimous decision win over rugged Carlo Magali over the weekend in Sucat, Parañaque.

Suarez was defending the World Boxing Association super-featherweight title and likewise vying for the Philippine crown, and easily got the job done by earning scores of 119-109 (twice) and 118-110 on the judges’ scorecards.

Magali was viewed as Suarez’s most significant test to date, as the defending national champion has a well earned reputation for busting up slick opponents. He ended the career of an unbeaten Commonwealth Games gold medal winner some years back, and more pointedly, sadly ended the life of Australia’s top fighter Davey Browne after a brutal contest in that country.

The crowd at the Flash Grand Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Centre rallied behind Magali, but Suarez had no trouble keeping his foe at bay with shots fired from long range. It was a frustrating night for Magali, who turned out in career best shape, but he was really unable to lay a glove on the quicksilver Suarez.

The victory raised Suarez’s record to 13-0 with seven knockouts, and the Magali conquest put him on line for a quick return to the ring on 10 December in Vietnam. Suarez is looking to quickly rise to the top 10 of the major sanctioning bodies, and will make a formality of adding the IBF belt to his collection when he competes at The Grand Ho Tram Strip in Vietnam on December 10.

“We are fast-tracking his climb to the world ratings,” Suarez’s chief trainer and long time national team pal Delfin Boholst.

Charly’s ripe (for a title shot) because of his age and his wealth of experience (fighting in the amateur ranks),” Boholst added.

Though already 34, Suarez has fought extensively, and once faced Vasyl Lomachenko with an interesting back story.

Called up on only 3 days notice, Suarez declined the initial offer to fight the Ukrainian champ due to having severe injuries to both shoulders. Ultimately, he agreed to help the promoters so that the large scale show could go ahead with their marquee fighter, with Suarez promising to give it his best despite the circumstances.

He performed so well in fact, that he was deluged with offers, including that of Top Rank. However Suarez was forced to reject the promotional attentions, as the severity of his shoulder injuries rendered him unable to fight again for almost two years.

Tellingly, Charly Suarez also has victories over former world champions Oscar Valdez and Joe Cordina when he was competing on the amateur circuit, so he definitely has the pedigree to take his professional game to the highest level.