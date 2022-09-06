Charly Suarez to fight Carlo Magali on Oct 23 in Parañaque City

FORMER Olympian Charly Suarez makes another title defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super featherweight title when he meets national champion Carlo Magali (25 wins) in Parañaque City on October 23.

Suarez is looking to remain unbeaten and continue his ascent in the super featherweight division and maintain a world title run. He’s currently ranked No. 36 in the super featherweight division by the World Boxing Council (WBC), in which the current titleholder is American star Shakur Stevenson.

The 34-year-old Suarez’s year has been very impressive. He started 2022 with a 12th round technical knockout of Tomjune Mangubat to win the vacant WBA Asia belt.

He followed up that win with a lopsided unanimous decision over Junny Salogaol in a tune-up last June. He then outclassed experienced Marjohn Yap by unanimous decision in his first WBA Asia title defense on Aug. 7.

Magali was supposed to fight in South Africa last Aug. 21 in an World Boxing Federation (WBF) lightweight title fight against Ayanda Nkosi but the fight was cancelled.

The rugged Magali has a reputation of scoring huge upsets. One of the biggest wins of his career was when he knocked out Davey Browne Jr. to win the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Pan Pacific super featherweight belt in Australia.

Unfortunately, Browne Jr. didn’t wake up from the knockout and died a few days later. Magali is also a former Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF).

He has also beaten the likes of Mark JohnYap (twice), Rey Perez, and Mark Gil Melligen. Magali was also impressive in his most recent performance, a dominant win over local lightweight star Al Toyogon.

Magali holds a record of 25 wins (13KO) and holds the pro experience edge over Suarez, who is unbeaten in 12 wins (7KO).

“We know we have lots of work to do to achieve our goals, and we are very grateful to get opportunities to fight good opponents for belts as we look to improve.” said the King’s Warrior Charly Suarez.

“Carlo Magali has been a big name in Philippines boxing for a long time, and he has also beaten some top guys that he wasn’t expected to beat. So, we don’t underestimate this boxer!

We are preparing for a war, as we expect that Magali will be trying for a brawl. He will be looking for the knockout. We will be smart, but are ready to fight fire with fire!”

Charly Suarez and Carlo Magali will be fighting for both the RP national and WBA Asia Championship belts.

Suarez is leaving nothing to chance in his world rankings surge, yet Magali has a style that has previously thwarted the plans of many more heavily favoured opponents.