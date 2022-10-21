The Grand Ho Tram to host Vietnam’s biggest indoor boxing event on Dec 10

Leading integrated resort operator The Grand Ho Tram today confirmed that they will play host to the biggest indoor boxing event ever staged in Vietnam.

They outlined their plans to host three huge regional titles bouts on December 10, with each involving the number one fighter out of various countries.

The undercards will be equally exciting, with Vietnam national amateur champions being fully tested by being forced to go toe to toe with high level foreign professional opponents.

The IBF and WBO will be the belt sanctioning bodies.

Walt Power, the American CEO of the Grand Ho Tram, takes up the story:

“ I am a big admirer of the various fight sports, and especially boxing.

I still have vivid memories of seeing Cassius Clay fight back when I was in the marine corps, and later, watching some of the real iconic bouts, like Hagler and Hearns, and the guys of that era.

Another guy I really loved to watch a bit later on was Fernando Vargas, he really reminded me of that “old school” boxing that I grew up with, and it’s that sort of excitement I’m looking to bring to The Grand Ho Tram Strip”.

The Grand Ho Tram’s foray into boxing entertainment began earlier this year, and they have already pumped out two events that were a resounding success.

But if the the December show is anything to go by, it signals how serious they are about achieving the mantle of the boxing mecca of Asia!

Charly Suarez is the standout boxer in the Philippines right now, and this unbeaten 13 and 0 will make headlines here in Vietnam as being the best fighter ever seen in this country.

Suarez is the current WBA regional holder, and will be contesting the IBF belt this December.

The Philippines star is yet to drop a round in 13 fights, and is surely destined to press for world title claims in 2023.

There isn’t a more technically proficient fighter in Asia right now than Suarez, and this will be very interesting to see if he performs as dominantly in his first pro assignment outside his home country.

His promoters VSP Promotions claim that Suarez is the most “ducked” fighter that they have ever been associated with!

Cocky Buffalo Lightweight talent Dinh Hong Quan will defend his IBF title once more, in what will likely be the main event bout.

Quan is slowly developing a cult like status in Vietnam on the back of his uncompromising style and his willingness to take on big challenges.

The Vietnam youngster has consistently faced more favoured opponents in recent matches, yet has managed to pull out the big guns when needed.

What makes Quan compelling is that he thrives on close contests, and you can bet that the team at Ho Tram will have him matched to the eyeballs once more.

Further big news is that The Grand Ho Tram have also secured the services of Uzbekistan’s premier Flyweight Olimjon Nazarov to defend his WBO Oriental title in Vietnam.

Nazarov is a world top 20 who will be looking towards pitching for the vacant world title if he wins impressively in Ho Tram, so you can be sure he will hit the beach location with a singular mindset of destroying whatever is across the ring from him.

Nazarov has been consistently outstanding over a long career, and has racked up 28 wins in a professional vocation that dates back to 2008.

The December 10 event will be co-promoted by Cocky Buffalo Gym and VSP Promotions, two companies that operate boxing gyms and events in Vietnam.

VSP Boxing Gym (who train Philippines star Charly Suarez) will provide some of the undercard fighters, and have offered to include former national amateur champion Nguyen Van Hai to what will be a truly KILLER card.

Nguyen Van Hai was a marquee signing for VSP back in 2020, but the fight legend had been left parked in the garage due to the pandemic, and fans will get their first close up look at just how good this Hanoi hitman is very soon!

The December 10 event in Ho Tram will be conducted under the auspices of the locally Government endorsed authority “Boxing Vietnam”.

“We expect this to be a full house, so I urge folks to buy tickets to the show as soon as they go on sale. Ho Tram is a beautiful place, and this will be an iconic way to finish the year.

I’ve been advised that with the addition of Charly Suarez, and the popularity that Dinh Hong Quan is starting to get with the Vietnam people, this December 10 show will be watched by millions of people in Vietnam, and around the world.

We will have all the eyes on us for this event, so everyone get down here and enjoy this, we’d love to see you.

We aim to give you Hagler/Hearns all over againl!” enthused Mr. Power.