Manny Pacquiao’s second son wins boxing debut, Marcial also wins

Manny Pacquiao had to endure another son entering the boxing arena after stating his wish that none of his offspring follow in his footsteps.

Pacquiao said he hopes none of his kids box before he retired from the sport in 2021.

Michael Pacquiao

Michael Pacquiao made his amateur debut with a points win last week at BF Parañaque Phase 1 Gymnasium.

Pacquiao bested Nathaniel Ruiz to get off and running in the unpaid ranks

Suffering a bloody nose in the first round, Michael rallied to show heart. He then took over the fight in the next few rounds.

The second son to follow his legendary father, Michael and Manny Pacquiao Jr., are both boxers after starting their working lives as influencers.

Manny Jr., known as Jimuel, trains at Freddie Roach’s famed Wild Card Boxing Gym.

However, Michael says he’s not interested in continuing boxing seriously and will instead focus on his music.

Manny Pacquiao Jr.

Pacquiao Sr. previously congratulated Manny Jr. on his debut.

“Congratulations to my son Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr. on fighting and winning his first U.S. amateur fight at junior welterweight!

“I’m so proud of you.”

He is yet to comment on the fight that Michael won.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao star Eumir Marcial beat American Steven Pichardo via a points decision and is now 3-0 as a professional.

Winning all the rounds to card 60-54 after six in their middleweight encounter, Marcial again impressed at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Despite suffering a cut above his right eye caused by an accidental headbutt in the second round, Marcial was too good for his opponent.

Trainer Jorge Capetillo, who has worked with heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was happy with the win.

Michael Pacquiao and Manny Jr. continue to prove boxing is in the blood of the Pacquiao family.

