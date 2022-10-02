Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao II teased but denied

Floyd Mayweather visited the Philippines after his Japan win but took the opportunity to rule out facing Manny Pacquiao again.

Despite being open to an exhibition of sorts in the future, Mayweather confirmed that “MayPac 2” is off the table professionally.

“I’ll be back. I’m just happy to be here again. I’ll be back always to show love,” said Mayweather to the Filipino media.

“You guys have embraced me with open arms, so I just really wanna say thank you to the whole country of the Philippines.

“We are back again in this great country. So many great people, a beautiful place, humble, respectful [people].

“The Filipino culture is unreal,” he added.

Will Floyd Mayweather fight Manny Pacquiao again?

Asked directly about the “Pac-Man,” Mayweather responded: “When I come here, you guys embrace me with open arms and treat me so well. It is so nice.

“I’ve already had my hard fights from 1987 to 2017. Now everything is just entertaining people and just having fun.

Mayweather is still pursuing business opportunities within combat sports but has no desire to take fully-fledged punches.

The former Pound for Pound king recently competed at RIZIN 38 in a second Japan exhibition. He defeated another big-name Japanese kickboxer in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Japan’s outreach is massive when it comes to selling stars in their territory, which is one of the major reasons Mayweather holds interest.

A businessman before a boxer

Previously discussing his career outlook with rapper Fat Joe, Mayweather said: “I’m a businessman now. I already proved years ago that I was the best – period.

“At my age now, I am a businessman. I will not be out there competing and fighting guys that have only a small city behind them.

“You have a lot of good American fighters out there, but they only have small cities behind them.

“I want to fight guys that have got a whole country behind them so I can demand and get what I want to get.”

Joe then asked the ‘Money’ man if that automatically meant Pacquiao. His response wasn’t favorable to the Filipino Senator.

“Listen, I made more with [Conor] McGregor [in 2017]. My Faculties and everything else come first. Your health is your wealth.

“Now Pacquiao fights because he has to. I fight if I want to. So there is the difference.”

Pacquiao exhibitions

Pacquiao is set to fight again in an exhibition bout of his own after leaving the Philippine Senate.

He faces combat YouTuber DK Yoo before another event in February against Jaber Zayani. Both former world champions remain busy.

Legend Mayweather, who has fought Conor McGregor, Logan Paul, and others in non-professional contests, heads to Dubai to battle British influencer Deji.

The clash between the promoter and the wannabe boxer takes place in November.

Las Vegas native Mayweather is simply enjoying his time flying around the world, picking up seven and eight-figure paychecks.

Mayweather’s team is making strategic PPV decisions outside of the United States before an inevitable exhibition with Pacquiao or McGregor at some point down the line.

But 51-0? – That will never happen now.

Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.