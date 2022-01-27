Fury gets checked by Team Usyk, labels Hearn, AJ ‘worst businessmen’

January 27th, 2022

Tyson Fury got checked by Oleksandr Usyk’s team after complaining about the negotiation process for an Anthony Joshua step aside.

‘The Gypsy King’ is looking to avoid a mandatory defense against Dillian Whyte in favor of an undisputed battle with the Ukrainian master.

For this, Fury needs Joshua to take a $20 million offer to walk away and allow the fight to happen.

But taking to Instagram this week, Fury blamed Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn for the potential deal falling through.

According to Fury, a promise of Joshua getting a two-fight contract to face the winner could cost him almost nine figures if he declines the offer for good.

“Had to do this video. Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua must be the worst damn businessmen in history.

“Today, they lost $90 million! God-damn, son of a b*****s! Crazy-a**!”

USYK

However, Fury’s continued focus on Joshua led to Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas giving him a check on Twitter.

Klimas stated that his man has agreed to the terms, and Fury continues to block the fight from getting signed.

“Yo man, before next time, you will mention Oleksandr Usyk, name check with your team, management, advisers, promoters who agreed with all terms and conditions.

“It looks like you are the one who is holding this wagon. Yelling and talking are cheap.”

Also, on Wednesday, the WBC allowed Fury to continue putting Whyte on hold so he could try to get out of the mandatory fight, somehow.

“The World Boxing Council has received once again requests from the teams of Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte to extend the period of free negotiations.

“The WBC has granted this final extension, and If there is no agreement, a purse bid will get held this coming Friday, January 28.”

The trouble for Whyte seems to be that his promoter looks torn between Joshua and himself. But in the cold light of day, we all know who wins that argument.

TIME

As Fury put it, ‘tick tock’ time is running out. At some point, the WBC will have to do the decent thing and let Whyte’s fate go to the hands of a purse bid where other promoters could offer him more money.

Therefore, the way it is at the moment is a mess. These British heavyweights cannot negotiate together – even with several deadline extensions.

Tensions are undoubtedly running deep as fans and media get restless.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

