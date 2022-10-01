Charlie Zelenoff, YouTube Boxing’s OG, wanted for comeback

After becoming an internet sensation a decade ago, Charlie Zelenoff is a target for upcoming exhibition shows.

Zelenoff, the original YouTube Boxer, is being urged to return to the ring for a comeback on a high-profile show.

After some of the recent shows broadcast on platforms such as Showtime and DAZN, fans want the wannabe fighter to appear at a new event.

Zelenoff is the self-proclaimed GOAT with the most outstanding record without amateur experience. It stands between 168-0 and 350-0, depending on your beliefs.

However, some see him as merely an internet troll.

Charlie Zelenoff

Infamous videos of Zelenoff began appearing on YouTube in the early 2010s as the skinny boxer trolled real fighters into wanting to fight him.

Claiming to be one of the best boxers around, he traveled to gyms around the country. Eventually, he got into it with the “Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder and Floyd Mayweather Sr. in YouTube clips that went viral.

Subscribers lined up to see more of Charlie as his antics gained attention. The Charlie Zelenoff story came to light around the time underground fights exploded with the likes of Kimbo Slice.

Little gets heard from Zelenoff in the mainstream of late. However, he continues to release videos on social media and still believes he’s the world’s top combat star.

Some followers of the sport hope to see Zelenoff in the flesh against an opponent of similar standing. To get him to accept a spot on a higher-profile YouTube channel star or Tik Tok card so they can get a better look at his credentials.

They want to see Charlie Zelenoff go up against one of today’s vlogger boxers to watch the myth in action.

The last time he went viral was in a shocking effort against Andrew Hartley in a bout at Fairfax High School gym.

A member of the Underground Boxing Federation, Zelenoff still thinks of himself as the greatest boxer to ever live.

One fan aired his views after witnessing a less-than-attractive fight card announced recently.

New YouTube Boxing Shows

“If these are the shows staged by boxing YouTubers, they need to get the OG of YouTube Boxing to headline the show.

“You can’t have shows like this with all those one-sided fights without giving Charlie Zelenoff the chance to have his day on a non-boxer boxing stream.

“Charlie started it all off. He’s not a professional boxer or couldn’t live in professional boxing. But he should get the chance to be on one of these DAZN or Showtime events. It’s only fair for the OG of YouTube Boxing to be put out for the viewers to make their minds up.”

WBN has been unable to verify whether Charlie himself wrote the request. However, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Delusional

Boxing is crying out for the real stars of the sport to be elevated instead of putting YouTube events on a pedestal. If they drag the sport into the mud, it’s not a bad shout to get Charlie in the mix.

At least he’d give some entertainment alongside the delusional views that come with most YouTubers in boxing.

In his personal life, Zelenoff hit the headlines for chasing a date with Kim Kardashian. However, he’s now happily married to Daria Zelenoff.

At 34, the troll champion from Los Angeles, California, could be getting a call real soon.

Bring on Charlie Z!

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

