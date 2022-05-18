Who is Charlie Zelenoff? Troll thumped by Deontay Wilder and Floyd Sr.

World Boxing News takes a closer look at the stories behind Charlie Zelenoff, an internet troll notorious in the boxing world.

Much gets written about the notorious YouTube fighter. He’s a subject WBN has covered in the past after his infamous 2014 gym clash with Deontay Wilder.

Firstly, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ battered Zelenoff for disrespecting his family, chasing him around the gym as the skinny troll cowered away.

Wilder was well within his rights to give Charlie’ Z-Money’ that good hiding. But secondly, it’s not the only time this has happened to the self-professed ‘P4P GOAT’.

From making his pro debut in 2008, Zelenoff did similar against Andrew’ Kid Thunder’ Hartley. It’s certainly been the same old story since then.

Zelenoff turned pro at Paris Middle School in front of a couple of hundred people, spitting out his gumshield on several occasions and turning his back outside the ropes.

Eventually, Charlie Z got disqualified by the referee. But instantaneously, the myth of Charlie Zelenoff was born.

From claiming he won the fight to creating his own ‘Underground Boxing Federation’ and declaring himself the sole champion, Zelenoff has acquired a reputation online.

VIDEO EVIDENCE

Dependent on what version you believe, Zelenoff is anywhere from 146-0 to 346-0. In his mind, he holds wins over Deontay Wilder and Floyd Mayweather Sr. simply due to the man himself choosing to ignore the video evidence.

All it takes is a simple Google to figure out the real story.

A cult following and several years later, Charlie remains a prominent figure in social media circles.

In later years, after being trounced by Wilder and then by Mayweather Sr. at the age of 61, Zelenoff prefers to take on lesser opposition.

He constantly challenges gym-goers and service members that Charlie Z sees as weak. Alternatively, those he thinks could be more robust and then subsequently tries to blindside them.

All entertaining stuff for his loyal and developing fan club. Of which the age limit seems to be decreasing by the year.

A myth, a crackpot, a troll, or an untalented wannabe boxer who knew he needed to do something out of the ordinary to get noticed? – You decide.

Judging by the increasing followers and views on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok platforms, Charlie Zelenoff undoubtedly isn’t going anywhere.

CHARLIE ZELENOFF RECORD:

FIGHTS: 1

WINS: 0

LOSSES: 1

DRAWS: 0

KO’s: 0

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

