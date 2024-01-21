‘Someone will die!’ – YouTube Boxing show ripped after license split

A YouTube Boxing show full of controversy took a pounding from top names on the professional side after a shocking televised bout.

The contest, which World Boxing News won’t name to avoid any underserved airtime, unfolded on Saturday night to bewilderment.

Neither ‘boxer’ had any fundamental skills, but one got the better of the hapless other. Knocked to the ground, the taller ‘fighter’ got to his feet and looked unable to defend himself.

YouTube Boxing ripped by professionals

Nonetheless, he was allowed to continue and proceeded to get hammered to the canvas. The referee began counting as top promoter Leonard Ellerbe and ex-world champion Andre Berto air their bemusement,

“These YouTubers keep playing, sooner or later going to get really hurt or die thinking this sport a game,” said Berto.

Unfathomably, BJ Flores – a former cruiserweight title challenger who has immersed himself into the influencer world, defended the occurrence.

He said: “That’s how we are working, champ. Everybody is getting knocked out,” as if it was a good thing.

Mayweather Promotion’s CEO Ellerbe agreed with Berto. He commented: “What is he counting for?

“Just as Berto just said somebody is going to get hurt seriously. This is very disrespectful to the men and women who do this for real.”

License revoked

The show, which DAZN decided to broadcast for some reason, marked the first since the Professional Boxing Association dumped the organization hosting the event.

PBA officials distanced themselves due to concerns over boxing safety. It seems to be warranted.

“Due to the clear violations of the PBA’s rules and regulations, bringing boxing into disrepute and in the interest of boxer safety, [the organizers] licenses have been suspended.

“Disciplinary hearings will follow for such license holders.”

Legal action could follow on both sides, so they put out more amicable split statements.

“The PBA has worked with [said organizer] for the last 18 months. They have always held high standards when it comes to boxer safety.

“The PBA does not doubt that these high standards will continue to be implemented. The PBA wishes [them] all the very best in their journey.”

The organizers responded, but not in the way the PBA wanted.

“The safety and welfare of all fighters who participate in [our] events is, and will always be, the number one priority for the organization.

“[Our company] is looking forward to lots of exciting and fresh ideas being implemented in 2024. Of course, health and safety will continue to be top priorities.

“[We] will be working with a new commission; however, wishes the PBA well for the future.”

The PBA replied: “This is not what was agreed with your announcement.”

The YouTube organizers apparently found someone willing to license the show. Furthermore, it didn’t stop the controversy.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

