Robert Helenius blasted as a Deontay Wilder sparring partner

Deontay Wilder trainer Malik Scott didn’t give a glowing reference to upcoming opponent Robert Helenius regarding his sparring with the former world champion.

Scott, who oversaw the move to bring the big Finn into camp for the Tyson Fury trilogy last year, says Helenius needs the bright lights of a fight to throw down.

Robert Helenius as a sparring partner

The ex-heavyweight contender, who took over from Mark Breland and Jay Deas as head coach, explained why the “Nordic Nightmare” proved just that in training sessions.

“Yes, Deontay has sparred Helenius. I was there. I saw how well Deontay did with him, but Helenius is not a good spar. He doesn’t spar very well,” stated Scott.

“Anybody could have an okay day with him. He’s very technically sound. He knows how to protect himself but is not a good spar.

“He’s a good fighter when the lights are on. When it’s time to throw a monkey wrench into the apple cart and upset people, this is when he comes alive.

“And this makes him more dangerous in this fight because if anyone is going to train as hard as they ever trained and be more alert than they’ve ever been is when they’re fighting Deontay Wilder.

“He brings the best out of his opponents,” added the “Odd Guy.”

Deontay Wilder wary of A-game

Former WBC heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder says knowing Helenius well from sharing previous rounds might give his foe extra motivation.

“I always want a good matchup. Robert has been on a winning streak, and he’s here,” said Wilder.

“I’ve been hearing he’s supposed to be mandatory for ‘[Oleksandr] Usyk and however that’s laid out. But I know he’s coming with his A-game. They always do when they fight me.

“With Robert, I think he’s gotten even more confident because he’s been sparring with me for many years.

“So we know each other. At this point in camp, we’re trying to do some things that he’s never seen before.

“And I’m sure he’s trying to do some things that I’ve never seen before. And the one thing I like about Robert is that he has a warrior’s heart, just like me.”

Will Deontay Wilder become heavyweight champion again?

The pair collide on October 15 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York. A win in the eliminator for either puts them one fight away from a WBC championship opportunity.

Holding a massive knockout percentage means Wilder begins the favorite to win the bout. With Anthony Joshua and “The Gypsy King,” Tyson Fury both in his sights for future matchups.

Andy Ruiz Jr., who also won an eliminator with the WBC, will be waiting in the wings for an in-house Premier Boxing Champions Pay Per View unless Al Haymon changes his long-term plans.

WBC title reign

Considered one of the best heavyweights on the planet, the Alabama Slammer from Tuscaloosa has been without a win since November 2019.

A one-punch knockout of Luis Ortiz led the “Bronze Bomber” into back-to-back losses against Fury, both of which were KOs.

Fans of Wilder will be hoping he can grab another shot at the title before retirement after previously holding the WBC title for five years.

Defeating Bermane Stiverne [who he later knockout in the first round], Wilder had one of the longest WBC heavyweight title reigns in recent memory. It rivaled both of Vitali Klitschko’s runs as champion.

During that time, the 36-year-old defended against Johann Duhaupas, Chris Arreola, and Gerald Washington, among others.

Another chance to hold that WBC belt was all the motivation Wilder needed to stave off retirement from the sport.

There’s a lot on the line on Oct 15 for the US boxing star with a massive right hand.

