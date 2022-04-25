Mike Tyson gives his verdict on heavyweight boxing’s big four

April 25th, 2022

Mike Tyson aired his views on the current quartet of heavyweight stars, with Tyson Fury receiving the most glowing report.

“The Baddest Man on the Planet’ went through Fury, ex-foe Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, and Oleksandr Usyk.

Tyson sees all four as having their strengths but admitted Fury was the puzzle and an unexplainable phenomenon.

MIKE TYSON

On Deontay Wilder, Tyson said: “Having a hard punch is like having a nuclear war, but it doesn’t serve any military value if it doesn’t land on his target.”

Regarding three-belt champion Oleksandr Usyk, he stated: “Usyk is very hard to hit. He has that elite amateur-level movement. It was too much for Joshua.”

The man Usyk dethroned, Joshua was up next. Tyson said: “He has never lost hope, and Joshua is still learning. That’s why he’s dangerous.

“Because he’s still learning. Joshua needs to pick up the pace. He’s got so much potential.

“He has got to turn those jabs into something. Joshua is no walkover. He’s going to have a beautiful life after boxing. He’s beautiful.”

Finally, it was the turn of the man named after him – Tyson Fury.

“It’s weird to take him seriously because he’s so funny. He doesn’t take fighting seriously. He laughs at people, licking the blood.

“What’s wrong with this guy? You’ve got to be out of your mind.

“He would be a prophet in biblical times. How do you explain how good he is? They couldn’t explain that.”

FURY DEBATE

Fury recently knocked out Dillian Whyte in six rounds at Wembley Stadium. Some believe Fury should be in the shake-up as one of the best of all time.

There’s no doubting his skill level is up there with anybody. However, his resume outside the contenders leaves a lot to be desired.

Wins over Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder are the only pound-for-pound standouts. The next few of Whyte, Dereck Chisora, and Otto Wallin wouldn’t make waves in any era.

That’s the problem Fury faces in any historical debate.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

