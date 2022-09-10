Charlo vs Charlo “can never happen”

A fight between Jermell Charlo and his sibling Jermall Charlo will never occur at any point in the future.

World Boxing News found that the world champion boxing brothers spoke about questions over a controversial fight with respected interviewer Brian Custer.

They gave a candid and open discussion and also addressed performance enhancing drugs.

Talking to Custer on ‘The Last Stand’ Podcast, Jermall and Jermell were asked all the tough questions.

PEDs

In a section of the conversation, Custer asked the Charlos about speculative PED allegations aimed at them.

They responded: “Anybody who cheats, especially in this sport, actually needs to be indicted. They should be kicked out of boxing for the rest of their life,” said Jermell, the undisputed super-welterweight title-holder.

“This is not fair because I’m putting my life on the line. I don’t want you to go in there and cheat. Me and my brother have never done drugs or cheated.”

Two-weight ruler Jermall, who currently holds the WBC strap at 160, added: “We for real. We invest in ourselves.

“We’ve got the best trainers. We are doing things our body wants to do. Everybody else is struggling to make weight.

“They’re struggling to be as strong as us. The one thing they can’t train is their chin. We’re going to hit them right ht on the chin!”

Why they are the lightning rods of boxing, they replied: “We love all the boxing fans. If you watch boxing, you know the Charlo twins. It’s what we do.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think there is any boxer we like. Boxers are cool; we’re just competitive. It’s nothing personal against the boxers. We want to be great.

“This is what comes with the territory. That’s why it’s Lions Only!”

Charlo vs Charlo

Concluding on whether they would ever fight each other in the ring, Jermall began first by saying: “We would never fight each other.

“We couldn’t prepare for each other. It wouldn’t be special – not for me.”

Jermell stated: “Never! Never in my life would I ever want to get in the ring and be like this, the guy I want to dominate. To knock out and beat up.

“That’s my twin brother. We grew up together. It never can happen. The boxing world can cut that short.”

