Floyd Mayweather advisor says Deontay Wilder ‘totally disrespected’ by Fury-AJ talks

The right-hand man of Floyd Mayweather, Leonard Ellerbe has blasted a distinct lack of respect for Deontay Wilder as the UK whips up a heavyweight storm.

Since June began, British headlines have consisted of nothing much other than a possible undisputed unification between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

The pair have agreed on a 50-50 two-fight deal, despite the fact both have dangerous bouts already contracted.

Fury has to battle Wilder for the third time. Whilst Joshua must follow through on an IBF mandatory with Kubrat Pulev.

The WBO may even order their stipulation to AJ immediately after that. Oleksandr Usyk is currently waiting in the wings.

Despite these facts, promoters on both sides have released statements on Fury-Joshua potentially take place in the future.

Pound for pound star Errol Spence even says some American fans want Fury to win in order for the Joshua clash to happen.

Speaking to Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast below, Spence aired his views, by saying: “I’m always going to root for my countryman just like they always root for their guy from the UK.

“He’s (Deontay Wilder) the hometown guy. He’s the American kid. That’s what I don’t like either.

“I don’t like how the American guys are rooting for Tyson Fury. He’s from the UK when all the UK guys are going for their guy.

“All the boxers are going for Fury and all the fans are going for Fury.

“We’ve got people here that have got split support. A lot of Americans are going for Tyson Fury. I don’t like that a lot.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER ADVISOR

Spence’s worries over support for Wilder then led to Floyd Mayweather advisor Ellerbe branding the Fury-AJ talks insulting to ‘The Bronze Bomber’.

I stand with you @ErrolSpenceJr!💯 All involved have totally disrespected Wilder w planning another fight. https://t.co/LyYkONckGb — Leonard Ellerbe (@LEllerbe) June 18, 2020

I stand with you Errol Spence Jr. one hundred percent,” said Ellerbe who has been by Floyd Mayweather’s side his entire career. “All involved have totally disrespected Wilder with planning another fight.”

Wilder has the opportunity to end any talk of Fury vs Joshua being for all the marbles when the ‘Alabama Slammer’ steps up to the plate, potentially later this year.

Losing in out-of-character circumstances last time out in February, Wilder will have to up his game considerably in order to stand a chance of regaining his WBC title.







Fury will be super-confident of another triumph. But with the support of the US fans in Las Vegas, Wilder could be galvanized into a series leveler.

All will be revealed upon the first bell of the trilogy encounter.

