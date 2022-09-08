Women’s Fight Night: Seven world titles up for grabs on ESPN+

Seven world titles and two Ring Magazine belts will be on the line in an all-female card this Saturday, September 10, at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+. The event takes place at the O2 Arena in London, England.

In the main event, American two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs), the WBC/WBA/IBF/Ring Magazine middleweight champion aims to, once again, become the undisputed champion at 160 pounds.

She will face longtime rival WBO titleholder Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs), one of the sport’s most devastating knockout artists. Marshall handed Shields an amateur defeat in 2012, the only time Shields has been toppled as pro or amateur.

In the title unification co-feature, Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) will look to get one step closer to becoming the first undisputed champ in her division by putting her WBO/IBF/Ring Magazine junior lightweight titles on the line against rival and WBC Jr.

Lightweight titleholder Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs). Mayer, a 2016 U.S. Olympian from Los Angeles, is a 2022 ESPY Award nominee and ranks as one of the sport’s elite pound-for-pound practitioners. Baumgardner, from Fremont, Ohio, has been insistent she’ll hand Mayer her first career loss with a stunning knockout and take all her belts in the process.

Adding to this all-women’s boxing event is Crystina Poncher, who will be calling the action ringside with Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr. as analysts. Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters. Crystina is currently boxing’s only female play-by-play commentator.

Ahead of Saturday’s event, ESPN is presenting Trash Talk: Mayer vs. Baumgardner, a 30-minute all-access look at WBO/IBF/Ring Magazine Jr. Lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) and her bitter rival, WBC titleholder Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs), as they get set to unify their titles. It is airing multiple times on ESPN2 and will be available on-demand via the ESPN App.

Fans can catch up on the 4-part ESPN+ original series "Claressa Shields" plus "Relentless: Mikaela Mayer" and "The Gloves Are Off: Shields vs. Marshall" on the Get Ready for Shields vs. Marshall collection on the ESPN App.

