Oleksandr Usyk ‘almost died’ holding breath for Anthony Joshua fight

Oleksandr Usyk almost ‘passed away’ when attempting super-human feats for his world heavyweight title defense in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk has been preparing for Anthony Joshua by holding his breath underwater for maximum stamina during their rematch.

Reports began circulating during fight week that Usyk had reached a full five minutes, a new personal record.

Oleksandr Usyk was close to death

Before that, Usyk was averaging twenty seconds slower, according to manager Egis Klimas, who said Usyk was close to death.

“As far as talking about Oleksandr Usyk, I’m proud to represent him. I can tell you, I’ve never seen anybody in 45-degree heat ride a bicycle for 100 kilometers.

“I’ve never seen anybody swimming the day before a press conference in London for ten kilometers in the pool for five hours.

“I’ve never seen anybody hold their breath underwater for four minutes and forty seconds, almost passing away.”

On the colossal occasion itself, which could break UK Pay Per View records, Klimas added: “As far as the rematch is concerned, this bout is very important for both men.

“Anthony wants to get his belts back; he is with a new team and a new trainer. I know Robert Garcia personally. He trained a couple of my champions before.

“He is a great trainer. Anthony did a good job picking out this trainer.

Keeping the belts

“For Oleksandr, it’s very important to keep those belts and to go further. It’s a very real possibility that the winner of this bout will go for the undisputed heavyweight championship, which will be historic.

“It’s a very important bout. August 20th will be another historic day in the sport of boxing.”

Garcia took over from Rob McCracken as AJ’s coach. He’s been putting the finishing touches to the game plan.

“The team did their job, Angel Fernandez, myself, and the rest of the team. The champion did what he was supposed to do,” said Garcia.

“We’re ready. We’re prepared to do it. It was a challenge coming off a loss and getting him to do the game plan and do it in training.

Joshua is ready

“In the end, the job was done. Anthony followed instructions. On Saturday night, we’re going to walk out with those belts.

“I think he’s peaked at the right moment. This week has been pretty easy for him. He’s happy, and he’s smiling with everybody. He doesn’t have any problems.

“That’s a good sign that things are going the right way. Training camp was awesome. Sparring partners did a great job. We’re ready to bring those belts back home.”

