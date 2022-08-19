Chris Eubank takes chef Freddy Forster ‘to the edge’ – leaves MasterChef

Chris Eubank proved not everyone could cook on Thursday as the former world champion bowed out of the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen.

The Brighton man had somehow winged his way through despite fully admitting he was a novice cook who didn’t have the required skills.

Chris Eubank MasterChef

As always, though, Eubank stole the show with his antics and off-the-wall sense of humor.

Getting through the first round after boiling a flavored butternut squash and frying a tin of corned beef, Eubank was into deep water for a place in the quarter-final.

First, Eubank had to cook a recipe from top chef and Masterchef judge John Torode. Eubank had fifteen minutes to rustle up fresh pasta from the ready-made dough with pesto and a parmesan tuile.

With Torode and fellow host Gregg Wallace watching his every move, Eubank needed some coaching to get the job done.

He delivered a plate of food Torode and Wallace tried, but Eubank was well out of his depth and only really there for his entertainment value.

Eubank was onto round two, continuously bigging up his efforts, where classicly-trained Freddy Forster asked the contestants, including former All Saint Mel Blatt and Eastender Cliff Parisi, to cook his recipes.

Freddy Forster dish

Eubank got handed the task of making a fried chicken dish and took baby steps. What was supposed to be a masterclass for all four ended up being Forster helping Eubank for most of the test.

The chef was undoubtedly frazzled when clashing over the coriander, which Eubank wanted to take out of Forster’s late mother’s ingredients.

The boxer even assumed Forster would look after his chicken as it crisped up in the deep fat fryer.

Not so, as Forster gave Eubank a telling off.

In judging the dish, all three gave Eubank decent comments. However, Forster said Eubank had “taken him to the edge and back” with his patience.

Chris Eubank leaves

It was inevitable that Eubank would be the one leaving as Blatt, Parisi, and choirmaster Gareth Malone progressed.

Eubank left with his head held high, as always. He said: “I feel extremely blessed, and I’m going to look back in glee. Wow, look at me, I was in the MasterChef kitchen!”

Blatt, now a favorite to win the show, stated: “I’m just really happy, really chuffed.

“But yeah, the next challenge. I’m starting to be scared about that now as well! So I’m not going to enjoy this for too long.”

Parisi, who was close to leaving alongside Eubank, added: “I never thought I’d get through to the quarter-final.

“It’s just amazing. But it just keeps coming at you in waves. You can’t even go to the toilet!”

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

