Eubank Sr: They dug Conor Benn’s opponent up, he was still warm

Chris Eubank Sr. assessed Conor Benn’s last opponent harshly before the welterweight went the distance with Peter Dobson.

Benn was touted to return to knockout ways at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas earlier this month against an unknown handpicked foe. Instead, Benn was taken to the edge and back by Dobson, who was only defeated after the final bell.

Since then, Benn’s reputation has taken a hammering following two underwhelming performances. Those decision wins came after Benn tested positive for a banned substance twice. The outcome of those failures is still under scrutiny and appeal by the British Boxing Board of Control.

Before the VADA situation arose, Benn knocked out former world champions in the early rounds. Since then, several boxing personnel have questioned why this was. But judging by Eubank’s brutal judgment of Dobson pre-fight, Benn needed to find a better outcome for the triumph.

Eubank was asked by hosts Simon Jordan and Jim White about the possibility of Benn switching to Harlem Eubank after the collapse of a fight with Senior’s son Chris Jr.

Chris Eubank on Conor Benn’s opponent

“He’s talking about the top fighters in the world, talking about Terence Crawford,” Eubank told talkSPORT. “How are you talking like that? What have you done?

“Whoever wins Conor Benn vs Harlem Eubank goes and conquers the world. He’s not doing anything. He’s in no-man’s land. And now he’s fighting a guy called Peter Dobson. Who is this guy?

“Back in the day, they used a term – ‘They dug him up and he’s still warm’ – that’s the type of fighter he’s fighting.”

Those words won’t help Benn’s cause despite garnering the attention of Gervonta Davis in the aftermath of his Vegas debut. Davis toyed with giving Benn a massive reputation boost in the United States but later dropped him like a hot brick.

“Tank” then posted a S10 million DM offer from promoter Eddie Hearn, who had previously stated the deal was worth $15 to 25 million to Davis.

Despite Benn getting his hopes up, there was undoubtedly no way on earth Davis would ever agree to the fight. The weight difference alone would have halted any progress.

Frank Martin is now the chosen one for Davis in his next fight. The in-house Premier Boxing Champions event, likely to go down on Amazon Prime Video PPV, is much more Al Haymon’s style.

The Premium Live Event is scheduled between late May and mid-June, with Benn out of the picture and yet to find out whether he can compete in the UK again.

