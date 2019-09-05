Wayne Rooney wants boxing bout despite being flattened in viral video KO

World Boxing News

Footballer Wayne Rooney has revealed his desire to enter the boxing despite an infamous knock out in ex-team-mate Phil Bardsley’s kitchen.

The one-time Manchester United pair were joking around in 2015 and immediately attempted to play down the incident afterward.

But in the clip, anybody can see that Rooney was completely KO’d by Bardsley from an accidentally perfect shot.

Rooney lost his equilibrium and went down without any attempt to break his fall, a clear indication of a bonafide wipeout.

Now, years on, promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed future Derby County player-coach Rooney is interested in a celebrity boxing bout in spite of considerable doubts about his chin.

“I’ve got a podcast, he was on there recently, he loves it. He’s been boxing in amateur clubs,” Hearn told talkSPORT.

“Wayne would love to do a charity fight. All these guys, they love boxing.”

“The sad thing is, from a numbers game, and I’m obviously not going to do this fight, but can you imagine how big Alan Shearer vs Michael Owen would be?

“Unfortunately there’s a little bit of a mismatch in size.

“But I was watching that unfold on Twitter. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I was glued to it. The only way I’d do a fight like that is if there was a huge amount of money for charity.







RIO

“I said that to Wayne Rooney before, he was joking about fighting Rio (Ferdinand, former team mate). This is before when Rio was getting into his boxing.

“That’s an opportunity, a Sport Relief event or something like that, to make big money for charity.”

Rooney is currently finishing off the Major League Soccer season with DC United before returning to England to finish his career.

The Man Utd and England all-time top scorer is a regular at big boxing events and would have potential opponents queuing up should he decide to step inside the squared circle next year.

