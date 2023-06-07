Chris Eubank’s son off-radar after KO as boxing dynasty depletes

British legend Chris Eubank enjoys the fruits of a boxing dynasty after capturing world titles and seeing out a Hall of Fame-worthy career in 1998. However, three boxing sons have since turned into one through tragedy and defeat.

In 2019, Eubank had three sons riding the pugilistic wave as they carried the family flag into the ring with widespread success.

Chris Eubank Jr, Seb Eubank, and Nathanael Wilson were all active fighters as Eubank purred like a cat at the legacy he created in the sport.

But soon after, as the pandemic hit, that proud flag began to fall until it finally came down to half-mast.

Wilson suffered a knockout loss against Stu Greener in early 2020, the second such reverse of his career. The defeat came just as Wilson was gaining momentum.

A year and a half later, Eubank’s 29-year-old son Seb – who was 2-0 in the sport, lost his life due to a massive heart attack at a resort in Dubai.

The devastation hit the family hard. Just eighteen months later, Chris Jr. was halted shockingly against Liam Smith to put the brakes on the Eubank dynasty fully.

Chris Eubank dynasty

Those last three years have hit Eubank hard. There have even been several reports of the man himself suffering from mental problems, possibly due to his grief over Seb.

Speaking about his loss on the TV show “Scared of the Dark” – in an emotional interview, Eubank said: “[Sebastian] was everything. He was me.

“Poet, philosopher, lover, protector, and a man of love. He was me. Things he did, he was magnificent. My son was, is, an inspiration and will always be an inspiration.

“Your son, they never leave you, ever. They are always with you. Always. My son Sebastian is much more than I could ever explain to you.

“The tragedy of losing a son who’s 29, imagine crying that hard, and then months later being grateful that you cried that hard for your son. It wasn’t one tear. It was an ocean.”

In 2021, the two remaining Eubank fighters could still battle their way out of adversity. However, it seems the harrowing experience of losing a sibling will never be a hole that boxing can fill.

Chris Jr. and Nathanael Wilson

Eubank Jr. still hopes to make a comeback as he approaches the end of his career. While Wilson was still in his career infancy when suffering his latest setback.

With his father’s and half-brother’s help, there’d be no reason why he couldn’t get back on the horse and give it one final go.

The Eubanks have been an integral part of British boxing for five decades. It would be hard for UK fans to believe it could soon be over.

