Lost Don King contract cleared Tommy Morrison to box during 1990s

May 30th, 2022

A lost three-fight contract between Tommy Morrison and Don King came too late to save the ex-WBO titleholder’s career during the 1990s.

WBN uncovered the shocking revelation in correspondence with Tommy’s widow Trish Morrison.

According to Trish, a contract obtained between the former world heavyweight champion and the Hall of Fame promoter could have helped clear his name.

Trish Morrison has fought for years to see the documents she hoped would help Tommy when losing his license to boxing during the 1990s.

DON KING CONTRACT

Releasing the contract in full for everyone to view, Trish pointed out that had she received them seven years ago, the court would have had to take note.

In a social media post, Trish stated the following:

💥EXHIBIT “Z”💥

👊THE DON KING/ TOMMY MORRISON CONTRACT👊

It took me 7 (seven) YEARS to get this heavyweight contract…

😥 People had it. 😥 People held on to it. They knew I needed it to win Tommy’s case.

It was an essential document that needed filing to help TOMMY clear his name…

But these #people didn’t want Tommy to win, so they #withheld this document from the Court.

This document was Tommy’s future. His way of supporting his family for years to come. Defendants #under #oath stated this document did not exist and I was lying.

Defendants’ actions “caused the interference with contractual arrangements”..a minimum of $10million Tommy’s family could have won..just on this one claim only…

I filed it with the Court on DEC.30.2020…

But it was seven years #too #late for the Court.

Court document #334 confirms this new evidence is too late, and Tommy’s case remains closed.

TOMMY MORRISON EARNINGS

Morrison lost his right to box after confusion over a positive HIV test. He subsequently missed out on millions of dollars in earnings.

Astonishingly. in 2020, court documents #326 and #140 filed by the Nevada Commission confirm, ‘the state defendants never alleged Mr. Morrison had HIV in 1996’ and ‘Morrison was never indefinitely suspended on Feb.10.1996’.

The former WBO heavyweight champion died on September 1st, 2013, of cardiac arrest, septic shock septicemia caused by surgical gauze left in his chest to rot by a surgeon in Tennessee.

Tommy’s post-mortem on September 17th of, 2013, confirmed no HIV and no AIDS. Trish fights on in his name.

In 2021, Trish filed a Motion for DNA/HIV Testing on newly discovered and preserved tissue belonging to Tommy Morrison.

The case remains ongoing, and the fight continues.

