Tommy Morrison’s son Trey to have surgery after serious car wreck

Trey Lippe Morrison, the fighting son of former world heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, will undergo surgery on Monday after a serious car wreck.

As World Boxing News reported last week, Trey was involved in an accident weeks after flipping his carer five or six times. This time, he didn’t escape without severe injuries.

Spending the night in the trauma unit after the smash, Lippe Morrison was transported to ICU and prepped to go under the knife. Lippe Morrison suffered damage to his back, as manager Tony Holden revealed this weekend.

Tommy Morrison’s son Trey Lippe Morrison update

“Update on Trey Lippe Morrison. We had a rough night, but Trey continues to improve,” stated Holden. “He suffered a severe back injury from a car wreck and will have surgery on Monday.

“It might be too early to tell, but the doctor says at this time he believes Trey can have a full recovery. I appreciate Kenzie staying by his brother’s side during these challenging times.

“Trey still needs your thoughts and prayers.”

Kenzie Witt Morrison, also a boxer, has trained alongside Trey as they bid to emulate their famous father’s achievements. However, it’s been slow progress in their careers. A world title shot remained out of reach until Trey’s crash.

Tommy’s wife Trisha, who was by his side until he died prematurely in 2013, asked her followers to help Trey find the strength to fight.

“Requesting continued prayers for Trey,” said Trish. “He comes from a long line of Morrison fighters.

“Leave any kind words of strength, support, and love for Trey in the comments below. They will be seen and read to Trey by Kenzie.

“Trey was in a serious car accident,” she pointed out.

Career after surgery

Lippe Morrison had caught the eye in his career when amassing an 18-0 record with 17 knockouts. However, both brothers seemingly possess their dad’s trademark power.

Signed up by Showtime and fighting under the guidance of Freddie Roach, Trey looked to be on track to get racked in the world’s Top 15. That was until he faced Mike Balogun in New York.

Balogun ended Lippe Morrison’s undefeated run in 161 seconds. Trey took a year out and planned a comeback in 2023 until his devastating accident.

Only time will tell whether his back will be able to withstand the rigors of a boxing career once he’s recovered. Everything currently hangs in the balance for Trey.

Roach offered his thoughts to Trey in the aftermath.

“Just found out Trey Lippe-Morrison, who I used to train, was in a serious car accident and is in the ICU. Keeping you and your family in my thoughts, Trey,” said Roach.

WBN would like to send well wishes to the Morrison family at this time of uncertainty.

